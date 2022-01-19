ON THIS DAY: East Texas weather stories from 1948, 1974, 1990

Historically, Jan. 19 has served as a pretty active weather day in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Historically, Jan. 19 has served as a pretty active weather day in East Texas, and Wednesday may be no different.

A cold front will arrive into East Texas Wednesday afternoon, firing up a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes through.

A couple of stronger storms will be possible for those who live along and south of Interstate 20. The main threats we'll be keeping an eye out for are gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

"While the chances are very low, a brief tornado or two is still possible throughout the second half of the day," CBS19 Meteorologist Chandlor Jordan said.

Now, let's take a look back at some significant weather systems that have moved through the area on this day in years past

JAN. 19, 1948

On Jan. 19, 1948, a winter storm brought heavy snow to portions of the region.

Many places received more than 3" of snow:

Longview - 6"

Tyler - 4"

JAN. 19, 1974

On this day in 1974, a strong tornado touched down on the shores of the Sam Rayburn Reservoir near Broaddus in San Augustine County. The twister destroyed 20 units of the Long Bridge Motel, along with the boat docks. About 30 boat trailers were scattered.

The Julia Creek Store was destroyed. The Rayburn Lodge Restaurant was flattened along with 20 units of the lodge. Fifteen to 20 mobile homes were overturned and many power lines were downed.

Two people were injured.

JAN. 19, 1990

A strong tornado moved into Angelina County, about 10 miles west of Lufkin, on Jan. 19, 1990.

In Hudson, three mobile homes were damaged with one being overturned, 41 homes were damaged with nine homes having major damage, three barns were destroyed, 36 utility buildings, a satellite dish and numerous fences were blown own.

Many trees were uprooted or snapped and multiple windows were shattered.