East Texas Weekend Planner: June 9-11

TYLER, Texas — The weather is warming up and there is a list of fun events that will keep you cool this weekend! Whether it's taking a dip in a pool or walking in a march, there's an event for everyone to do on the first unofficial weekend of summer.
39th Annual Tomato Fest
Try the best tomatoes at the Jacksonville's Tomato Festival this weekend. This 39th annual festival will feature more than 300 vendors, live music and contests through the weekend. Don't miss your chance to eat different types of tomatoes.
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo
Put on your best cowboy outfit and head to the 86th annual round-up rodeo in Gladewater this weekend. Since its humble beginnings, this rodeo has become nationally known as one of the top rodeos in the state and nation. You can experience the best cowboy riders across the nation as they compete in this four-day rodeo event.
2023 Cattle Barons' Gala
Enjoy a night of fundraising for cancer at the Cattle Barons' Gala this Saturday night. Hosted by the American Cancer Society of Tyler, the gala will feature food, auctions, and so much more! A total of $17 million has been raised to support both local and national cancer support services, including cancer research.
33rd Annual Texas Blueberry Festival
Take a drive down to Nacogdoches for the Blueberry Festival this Saturday. This sweet festival attracts more than 19,000 people every year. You can enjoy fun events, such as live music, shopping, and the tastiest blueberry treats all day long!
Here's a full list of events this weekend:
June 9
- Kids Bike Fest: All Day at East Side Park Lake Tyler
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Code Ninjas Camp: JR Adventures in Game Design (Ages 5 to 7): 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Code Ninjas Tyler
Chicken Salad Chick Grand Opening: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4710 S Broadway Ave.
Kidflix Summer Movie Series: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
Wildfood Walk:10 to 11a.m. at Tyler State Park
Fab Fridays: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tyler Public Library
The Singing Zoologist:10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library
Treasures in Still Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodman LeGrand Museum in downtown Tyler
4D Open Barrel Race: 5 p.m. in Tyler
Navigation Revelation: Map & Compass: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Tyler State Park
2023 TABA Parade of Homes: 3 to 6 p.m. at multiple areas
Celebrating the 5th Annual Women Veterans Day: 6 to 8 p.m. in Tyler
Texas Trike Rally: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lone Star Harley Davidson
A Night with Jackson Family Wines: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Britt's Place
The Sound of Music: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
June 10
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Family Day on the Farm: 8 a.m. at Tyler Berry Farm
- Highway 155 Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to noon at 22053 Highway 155 S. in Flint
- Rose City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at ETX Brewing Co.
- Tomato Fest: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Jacksonville
- Sylvan Saunter: 10 to 11 a.m. at Tyler State Park
- Yoga & Beer: 10 to 11 a.m. at True Vine Brewing Company
- East Texas Summer Kickoff Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas African American Museum
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- Saturdays Are For Warhammer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ground Zero Comics
- Early Summer Brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Britt's Place
Treasures in Still Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodman LeGrand Museum
- 2023 TABA Parade of Homes: 3 to 6 p.m. at multiple areas
Texas Trike Rally: 6 to 9 p.m. at Lone Star Harley Davidson
June 11
- Gallery Main Street: On Exhibit Spring Juried Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery Main Street
- Kidflix Summer Movie Series: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Times Square Cinema & Grand Slam
- Women With Purpose Tour: noon to 5 p.m. at 1817 North Englewood in Tyler
- The Sound of Music: 2:30 p.m. at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- 2023 TABA Parade of Homes: 3 to 6 p.m. at multiple areas