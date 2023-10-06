East Texas Weekend Planner: June 9-11

Check out some fun events that are happening across East Texas this weekend here!

TYLER, Texas — The weather is warming up and there is a list of fun events that will keep you cool this weekend! Whether it's taking a dip in a pool or walking in a march, there's an event for everyone to do on the first unofficial weekend of summer.

39th Annual Tomato Fest

Try the best tomatoes at the Jacksonville's Tomato Festival this weekend. This 39th annual festival will feature more than 300 vendors, live music and contests through the weekend. Don't miss your chance to eat different types of tomatoes.

Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo

Put on your best cowboy outfit and head to the 86th annual round-up rodeo in Gladewater this weekend. Since its humble beginnings, this rodeo has become nationally known as one of the top rodeos in the state and nation. You can experience the best cowboy riders across the nation as they compete in this four-day rodeo event.

2023 Cattle Barons' Gala

Enjoy a night of fundraising for cancer at the Cattle Barons' Gala this Saturday night. Hosted by the American Cancer Society of Tyler, the gala will feature food, auctions, and so much more! A total of $17 million has been raised to support both local and national cancer support services, including cancer research.

33rd Annual Texas Blueberry Festival

Take a drive down to Nacogdoches for the Blueberry Festival this Saturday. This sweet festival attracts more than 19,000 people every year. You can enjoy fun events, such as live music, shopping, and the tastiest blueberry treats all day long!

