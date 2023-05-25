East Texans celebrate National Wine Day

When you think of wine, Napa Valley might come to mind. But you can grab a local made bottle of wine right here in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — It's every wine lovers favorite day as they sip, savor and socialize at one of the many wineries and vineyards across East Texas.

With more than 80 wineries in the area, CBS19 went to a family owned vineyard and winery near Lindale called Valle Della Pace.

For over 10 years, Valle Della Pace has been making Italian style wine and the manager says every year they’ve grown.

"We're currently in our expansion stage where we're going to be building our new winery," said Valle Della Pace manager Ben Gort.

Gort said all the wine they sell is created in Texas. From crushing the grapes, to bottling the wine, it all takes about 14 months.

He adds that their winery's purpose is community based.

"Our name, 'Valle Della Pace' in Italian means valley of peace. And so valley of peace is what we want for people to come here and enjoy," Gort said.

Another winery that just opened in the Kilgore area, Britt's Wine and Dine also has a specialty on Thursdays called three dollar Thursdays.

"People can come in and get a glass of wine for $3 and it's a fun thing. We have pizzas that go with it and charcuterie boards," Britt's Wine and Dine owner Britt Davis said.

Davis said this Memorial Day, guests will get to blend and create their own wine. They will be offered a steak dinner and be able to take home the wine they've made and there will be a winner for whose wine tastes the best.

Davis's love for wine started in exploring different wine regions in the world. For him its all about creating a fun environment for people to socialize in.

"I wanted to bring that back home and share it with people here in Texas," Davis said.