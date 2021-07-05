POLICE: East Texas woman arrested after running over daughter with car

The incident remains under investigation.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after police say she ran over her adult daughter with car early Monday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Loreeka Dodd, 45, of Lufkin, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. She remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Shady Bend on reports of a woman who had been hit by a car following an argument with her mother.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old Zena Lewis lying in the road, seriously injured. Dodd, Lewis’ mother, was still on the scene.

Witnesses say Dodd and Lewis had been arguing and when Dodd attempted to leave, Lewis followed her into the street. They said Dodd then hit Lewis with her vehicle.

Lewis was flown to a Tyler hospital and is in critical condition.