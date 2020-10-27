East Texas woman arrested in Mexico for 2012 murder

Following her arrest, Alana Coleman was transferred to Texarkana and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

An East Texas woman was recently arrested in Mexico for a 2012 Texarkana murder.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Alana Coleman, 38, was arrested late last week by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Donald Ray Morris.

Following her arrest, Coleman was transferred to Texarkana and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Coleman is suspected of murdering Morris at the Redwood Apartments on Aug. 12, 2012. Morris was found dead in his apartment by the complex manager. The TTPD says Morris had been stabbed multiple times.

Detective Billy Giddens developed information identifying Coleman as a suspect early in the case.

"Evidence collected at the scene and the investigation provided confirmation of her involvement and resulted in a warrant for capital murder being issued in early 2013," the TTPD said. "Following the murder, Coleman immediately fled the Texarkana area and we knew she crossed the United States-Mexico border in Laredo a few days later."

Detective Cody Harris, who took over the investigation following Detective Giddens’ retirement several years ago, recently received credible information regarding Coleman’s location in Mexico. He forwarded the information to the U.S. Marshals Service, who notified him late last week they had located and arrested her.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Coleman also had warrants for probation violation/possession of controlled substance and failure to appear for a misdemeanor theft charge.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.