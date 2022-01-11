x
East Texas woman killed in wreck while stopped behind school bus in Van Zandt County

DPS said the wreck occurred because the other driver failed to control her speed and she had limited visibility.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Fruitvale woman is dead after she was struck by another vehicle while stopped behind a school bus east of Ben Wheeler Monday afternoon on State Highway 64. 

Toni L. Powell, 42, was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on Highway 64 and was stopped due to school bus that was off-loading students. Driving a 2021 Chevrolet Trax SUV,  Mary L. Robinson, 71, of Canton, said the sun caused her to have limited vision, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation report. 

DPS said the wreck occurred because Robinson failed to control her speed and she had limited visibility.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

