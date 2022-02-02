x
DPS: East Texas woman dies after driving into back of 18-wheeler

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An 88-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 5:30 p.m. on an. 13, troopers responded to a crash on Highway 80, just west of Mineola.

The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV driven by Jeanene R. Upton, of Grand Saline, was traveling west in the right lane of Highway 80 into a setting sun that impaired her visibility. At the same time, an 18-wheeler, driven by Damon W. Garner, 23, of Tyler, was in front of the SUV in the right lane. That's when DPS says Upton's vehicle rear-ended the semi. 

Upton was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital. Garner was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

