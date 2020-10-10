East Texas woman dies after infant cut from womb, local newspaper reports

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after her baby was cut from her womb in Bowie County.
According to the Texarkana Gazette, the 22-year-old woman was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when she was attacked Friday morning at a home in the 200 block of Austin Street in New Boston. The infant also died.
A female suspect was taken into custody in Idabel, Oklahoma, in connection with the crime, the Texarkana Gazette reports.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers, are investigating the case.
Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.