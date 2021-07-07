OFFICIALS: East Texas woman kidnapped children, threatened to sell them

The children were safely returned home.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Harrison County woman is behind bars accused of kidnapping and threatening to sell her children.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from an address on Appaloosa Lane near Hallsville.

The caller stated the suspect, identified as Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23, of Hallsville, interfered with the custody of two other children that were her own, pertaining to a separate ongoing investigation.

Deputies arrived at the location to gather more information in order to issue an AMBER Alert. Deputies learned Kelley had gone to an unknown address in Longview.

According to the HCSO, the caller said Kelley previously made statements implying she might possibly sell her children for unknown reasons.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, after checking multiple addresses in Longview, Kelley was located with a man at 516 Aurel Ave. in Longview with all three children, who were unharmed.

The HCSO says narcotics and paraphernalia (needles) were located within reach of all three children. Due to the children being located so quickly, the AMBER Alert was never issued.

Kelley was taken into custody and the man is currently under investigation for child endangerment,.

The children were safely returned home.