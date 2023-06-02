East Texas woman killed after SUV goes off I-20, hits tree

The crash remains under investigation

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is dead following a crash on Interstate 20.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, May 30, around 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-20, just east of Marshall.

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Patricia McBride, 67, of Marshal, was traveling west on I-20. DPS says McBride failed to drive in a single lane, went off the roadway and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.