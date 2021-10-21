71-year-old East Texas woman killed after vehicle strikes trees, rolls over

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:20 p.m., on Wednesday, troopers were called to the scene of a wreck about two miles south of Payne Springs.



The preliminary investigation revealed a car was traveling south on Cedar Dr. when, for an unknown reason, the car slowly drove off the road into the east ditch, through a barbed wire fence and struck some trees. DPS says the car then rolled on its side after going up an embankment.