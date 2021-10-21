71-year-old East Texas woman killed after vehicle strikes trees, rolls over

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Mabank woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:20 p.m., on Wednesday, troopers were called to the scene of a wreck about two miles south of Payne Springs.
The preliminary investigation revealed a car was traveling south on Cedar Dr. when, for an unknown reason, the car slowly drove off the road into the east ditch, through a barbed wire fence and struck some trees. DPS says the car then rolled on its side after going up an embankment.
The driver, Linda Kimbrell, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.