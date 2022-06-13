DPS identifies East Texas woman killed Cherokee County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

RUSK, Texas — Officials have identified an East Texas woman who died following a crash in Cherokee County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Thursday, around 6:30 a.m., troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM 23, just south of Rusk.

The preliminary investigation the driver of an SUV, identified as Jessica Clayton, 48, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 23. DPS says she failed to drive in a single lane and left the east side of the roadway.

DPS reports Clayton overcorrected back onto FM 23, went into a side-skid before leaving the east side of the roadway a second time. The SUV then rolled onto its right side and struck the tree line.

Officials say Clayton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.