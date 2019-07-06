TYLER, Texas — Having a house featured in the Tyler Area Builder’s Association Parade of Homes is a pretty big distinction, especially if you have only been in the industry for a few years.

“I never thought I'd walk in these shoes but I am and the Lord is the lifter up of my head,” Janey Angelo, owner of Angelo Construction Incorporated, said.

Just a few years ago, Angelo was happily married and volunteering as a teacher at a local church. Then tragedy struck.

“My husband passed away five years ago," Angelo said. "When he passed away, got sick in 2012 - passed away in 2013, I gave myself a year and got back up on my feet."

That is when she started Angelo Construction Inc., which specializes in building custom homes and remodels. This year, one of her homes is featured in the TABA Parade of Homes.

“I just had my 40th wedding anniversary last Saturday," Angelo said. "The first day of the parade we would have been married 40 years."

Angelo does not let the loss of her husband keep her down. She says her faith in God keeps her moving forward.

“Our company isn’t me, it’s God," Angelo said. "I give it all to him."