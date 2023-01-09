AUTHORITIES: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating

Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating.

Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

According to the SCSO, the victim accused Hill of cheating on him and kicked her out of his home. Officials say Hill got a hatchet and was using it to try to open the door. After the victim eventually opened the door, a scuffle ensued and Hill allegedly struck the man with the hatchet.

The victim was treated at the scene and Hill was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a bump on her head before being taken into custody.