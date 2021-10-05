OFFICIALS: East Texas woman tried to hire someone to kill family member

Officials arrested Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, of Henderson, for criminal solicitation for capital murder.

HENDERSON, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly attempting to hire someone to kill her husband.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, officials arrested Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, of Henderson, for criminal solicitation for capital murder.

The RCSO says Thibodeaux tried to pay money to someone to kill a family member.

Investigators who were working undercover arrested Thibodeaux late Monday afternoon.

She was booked into the Rusk County Jail on $100,000 bond.