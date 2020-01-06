A COVID-19 patient who officials say also had underlying health issues was found dead in her home Sunday afternoon in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a deceased woman in the 1600 block of Airport Avenue.

The woman, identified as Bretta Nerren, 50, of Lufkin, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 following an emergency room trip a few days earlier, according to her family.

Her family told officers they urged her multiple times to go back to the hospital due to her declining condition, but she would not go. They said they called an ambulance for her the previous day, but she refused to be taken.

The LPD says relatives told officers Nerren had been in her room for most the day and they could hear her coughing occasionally. They went in to check on her after noticing she had been unusually quiet. That is when they found her in her bed, unconscious, not breathing and cool to the touch.

Officials say her daughter, who lives out of town, had last spoken to her on the phone about 45 minutes prior to officers being called to the home.

Nerren’s family told officers that she had a history of diabetes and had a pacemaker.

“Please keep Ms. Nerren’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We know this must come as quite a shock to lose her so quickly,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “If you believe you have COVID-19 or have been diagnosed and experience difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention immediately. Unfortunately, we’ve seen how rapidly this deadly disease can move.”

The Angelina County & Cities Health District has been notified of Ms. Nerren’s passing.

However, health officials have not confirmed if Nerren's death was related to COVID-19 at this time.