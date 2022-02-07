Police seeking information on East Texas woman who's been missing 15 years

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public for help on a 15-yra-old missing persons case.
According to the TTPD, Sunday was Latoya Grissom's 40th birthday.
Grissom was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2007, getting in a small, dark-colored car near the Sunset Apartments on Allen Ln.
She has never been seen or heard from again.
Police say her purse and other belongings were found in a creek in 2010.
"Over the years, we've followed up on hundreds of leads, but none have panned out yet," the TTPD said in a statement on Facebook. "However, we are convinced that there is someone out there who can help us solve this 15-year-old case."
If you have any information on Grissom's disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the TTPD.
"Maybe you can be the one that helps us provide Latoya's family with some long overdue closure," the TTPD said.