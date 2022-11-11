Workforce Solutions holds "Hiring Red, White, and You" job fair ahead of Veteran's Day

A statewide job fair focusing on helping U.S. veterans further their careers.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — There is an estimated 1.7 million total veterans in Texas. Out of that number, 967,000 of those are working or actively looking for a job.

With Veteran's Day honoring those who served their country, Workforce Solutions East Texas invited the public for their 11th annual "Hiring Red, White & You", a job fair that brings together veterans, transitioning members of the military and military spouses to connect them with employers across the state.

They have partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission to assist veterans seek their next career opportunity.

Angelia Snow, who is the executive director of Career TEAM for Workforce Solutions, says this event is a way to honor veterans and their dedication to serving their country.

"This is a Texas-wide outreach... to honor their duties and get them reemployed back into workforce," said Snow.

Since 2011, "Hiring Red, White & You" has connected more than 108,288 job seekers with 18,268 employers and gotten over 2,800 same-day hires.

While this event is focused on veterans, this hiring event is also open to anyone in the area. For Patrick Millegan, who has been working in corrections for 10 years, says he wanted a change in pace and saw this as a way to support a good cause.

"I see this as a reform type of thing," said Millegan. "I support our troops, I sometimes donate to causes like that. I appreciate the help and I want to let them know they have my support."