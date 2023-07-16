East Texas Writers Guild holds annual summer conference

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Writers Guild held its annual summer conference Saturday at Tyler Junior College. Speakers were invited to teach a variety of topics that centered around writing.

“When I was younger, I wrote a lot of poetry. I wrote short stories. I had a very active imagination, I was a big day dreamer and I didn’t know quite where to channel it,” said Golden. “Then I went into journalism, and I really loved being a storyteller. I found that I enjoyed sharing other people’s stories so much."