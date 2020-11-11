x
East Texas WWII veteran who was shot down over sea turns 100

Ervin Clower of the Lake Devernia community, between White Oak and Gladewater, celebrated a century Monday.
Credit: Longview News-Journal

WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas veteran who survived being shot down over the Adriatic Sea during World War II marked his 100th birthday days before Veterans Day.

Ervin Clower of the Lake Devernia community, between White Oak and Gladewater, celebrated a century Monday.

“I wouldn’t add anything to it or take anything from it,” he said Friday as he joked and told stories about his military service in the company of his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

