Police officers are in the roadway directing traffic at this time and drivers are asked to use other routes.

TYLER, Texas — Eastbound traffic from the intersection of E SE Loop 323 and New Copeland Road in Tyler has been shut down temporarily after a major crash Thursday morning.

According to the Tyler police, the wreck occurred in the 1000 block of E SE Loop 323. Crews are working to replace a pole and restring live electric lines on the ground.