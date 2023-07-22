Eastland Co. deputy killed when responding to domestic fight call

Deputy David Bosecker, who served in Eastland County and Cisco, was shot and killed. The suspect is charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.

According to Eastland County News, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a domestic fight in progress at a home on Hwy. 183, between Cisco and Rising Star.

Deputy David Bosecker was the first on scene and was immediately shot at by the suspect. Bosecker was hit and fatally wounded.

Other deputies were able to arrest the suspect before anyone else was injured. The suspect, Cody Douglas Pritchard, was taken to Stephens County Jail and charged with capital murder of a peace officer.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.



Bosecker served in law enforcement for more than 21 years and was a master peace officer. He began his law enforcement career in Wise County as a deputy then transitioning to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was also a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden and a Comanche Police Department office.

He was an Eastland County deputy, as of 2021, and also worked part-time for the Cisco Police Department as a marine enforcement officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and organizations shared condolences on social media Saturday.

💙OFFICER DOWN💙 Today, we mourn the loss of Eastland County Sheriff Deputy and TMPA member Dave Bosecker, who was killed... Posted by TMPA on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Prayers for Eastland County Sheriff’s Office. Eastland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Bosecker was killed in the... Posted by Comanche VFD on Saturday, July 22, 2023