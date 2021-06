According to the Longview Police Department, the crash occurred in the 3200 block of S. Eastman Rd., near Texas Best Smokehouse.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of S. Eastman Rd. in Longview is down to two lanes of traffic due to a major crash.

According to the Longview Police Department, the crash occurred in the 3200 block of S. Eastman Rd., near Texas Best Smokehouse.

Traffic is down to one southbound and one northbound lane.