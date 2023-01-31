East Texas attorney Brent Goudarzi named 2022 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the Year

Goudarzi won the award based on his record-breaking settlements in 2022.

Brent Goudarzi, prominent trial lawyer and partner at Goudarzi & Young, has been named Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the Year for 2022 by The National Trial Lawyers at the NTL Summit in Miami, Florida on January 24, 2023.

Jose Baez was named The National Trial Lawyers 2022 Criminal Trial Lawyer of the Year. Mr. Baez has handled some of the most high-profile criminal trials in America.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the top trial lawyers from each state in the nation who meet strict qualifications as civil plaintiff and criminal defense trial lawyers.

Goudarzi won the award based on his record-breaking settlements in 2022. In June of that year, he achieved the largest trucking settlement in American history, securing $150 million for his clients.

In December 2022, Goudarzi settled another truck wreck fatality case for $125 million, the largest single-plaintiff settlement in American history. Additionally, in December of 2021, Goudarzi recovered the largest trucking verdict in American history, $730 million.

These settlements and verdicts are a testament to Goudarzi’s skill and dedication as a trial lawyer.

“I am honored to receive this award from The National Trial Lawyers,” said Goudarzi. “It is a privilege to represent clients who have been harmed by the negligence of others and to help them seek justice. These settlements were not only significant victories, but they also brought closure and peace of mind to the families who had suffered such tragic losses. Importantly, not only did these settlements provide closure for the families, but the policy changes that followed will also make American roads safer for the public.”

Goudarzi has been practicing law for over 20 years, and during that time, he has built a reputation as one of the most effective trial lawyers in the country. His clients appreciate his dedication and his ability to help them navigate the legal system and achieve the best possible outcome. Goudarzi holds the record for the top three verdicts in Texas history, and the three largest single-event settlements in American history ($150 million, $140 million and $125 million).

“Brent Goudarzi is a true professional and an asset to the legal community,” said The National Trial Lawyers President, LaBarron Boone, of the Beasley Allen Law Firm. “His settlements in these cases are a testament to his exceptional trial skills and his ability to secure justice for his clients. The results Goudarzi’s office has obtained have made the roadways safer for all American families.”

