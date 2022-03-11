Economic official: Texas must act to keep economic 'juggernaut' standing

Schalk was the keynote speaker at Tuesday's Longview Chamber of Commerce State of the Economy event at Pinecrest Country Club.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to Americans "voting with their feet," Texas is winning the race.

That's according to Lee Schalk, vice president of policy with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), who says the state's friendly economic policies are to credit for the more than 300,000 new Texas residents between 2020 and 2021.

