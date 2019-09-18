RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Edgewood ISD released a statement on Tuesday of an investigation made by the district and law enforcement in regards to a potential school threat.

According to Edgewood ISD, the district received a report about student behavior that could potentially cause harm to the high school.

The school immediately began an investigation and notified the Edgewood Police Department.

At this time, the district has deemed the threat to be not credible.

The district says this behavior will not be taken lightly, every tip will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Disciplinary action along with law enforcement action will be taken.

Edgewood ISD Facebook

Rains ISD also released a statement says that the rumored school threat was not made against their schools.

According to the district, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the district received a report of a threat.

Rains ISD police were immediately notified. It was determined that the threat was in relation to the Edgewood ISD incident, not Rains ISD.

At this time, the district says there is no potential threat at one of their schools.

Both districts continue to ask parents to encourage their children to notify the district if they hear or see anything that they believe may affect the safety of the district.