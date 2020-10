The accident occurred early Saturday morning on Van Zandt County Road 3606 and State Highway 19 southwest of the city of Edgewood.

EDGEWOOD, Texas — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident near the city of Edgewood early Saturday morning.

According to officials, 21-year-old Tristen Levi Crow of Edgewood was traveling north on State Highway 19 when he left the roadway and entered a side skid.

The vehicle continued in the west ditch skidding north until crossing over Van Zandt County Road 3606 and striking a tree.

Crow was pronounced at the scene.