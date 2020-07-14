Edom Art Festival goes virtual this year

However, you can still take a look at artists and their work online. A virtual festival will be available at visitedom during the month of October.

"It is with sad hearts that we have the need to cancel the festival for this year due to dire concerns from Covid 19 for our artists and public. But the good news is that I will continue to show you our artists of 2020 as the time grows near. We will have a virtual festival in the entire month of October, so that you can continue to support the arts and our artists in this difficult time."