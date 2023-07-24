Burn bans continue to increase across East Texas counties

With the hot and dry conditions this summer, East Texas counties have started issuing burn bans.

Cherokee County is one of the counties and Jacksonville Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate said in the last month they’ve responded to about 10 to 15 fires.

Over the past week, the Texas A&M Forest Service said they’ve responded to 50 fires across the state.

"We're seeing a rapid uptick in this wildfire activity, not just here in East Texas, but for other parts across Central and North Texas as well," said Luke Kanclerz, Fire Analyst for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

With the uptick in fires, the Texas A&M Forest Service is providing additional assistance for counties with equipment and volunteer fire firefighters.

"There's just only so many tools that we have in our toolbox. And so the Forestry Service is a great asset to be able to call. Like they have the dozers, they have the larger equipment that can be used," Pate said.

With burn bans in place, it helps limit exposure to possible fires. However, if locals don't follow the bans there could be consequences.

"You could receive a fine or further punishment from the county for burning, so please don't burn," Kanclerz said.

Pate adds that even the slightest spark can cause a fire to get out of hand quickly.

If the dry and hot weather conditions continues, this won’t be the end of the burn bans.

"If we see that continuation of the dry conditions increase in winds, we do have an expectation to see more wildfire activity across East Texas," Kanclerz said.