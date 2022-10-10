84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville

The Nissan, which was driven by an 84-year-old man, struck the towed trailer that was going the wrong direction, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An elderly man was killed Monday morning after a wreck involving a truck towing a trailer in Jacksonville.

A 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street in Jacksonville just after 10 a.m. while towing a trailer, which started to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, police said.

The pickup and trailer entered into the westbound lane, where a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling west on East Rusk. The Nissan, which was driven by an 84-year-old man, struck the towed trailer, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was not injured. The driver of the Dodge pickup was also not injured, according to police.