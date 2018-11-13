PANOLA COUNTY — An elderly driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Panola County.

The crash happened at about 6:07 a.m. on FM-959, northeast of Tatum.

According to DPS, 71-year-old Rodger Gale Cunningham, of Tatum, was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus south on FM-959. Cunningham began to go around a left curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into a barditch before hitting a tree.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

