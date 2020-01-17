ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An elderly woman died Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County near Palestine.

The crash happened at about 5:43 p.m. on Farm-to-Market 3224 just 1.5 miles outside of Palestine.

According to DPS, Nedra Parham Smith, 77, was traveling a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado west on a private drive with the intention of crossing FM 3224.

At the same time, Oben Edbe, 55, was driving his 2013 Ford F-150 north on FM 3244 and hit Smith's truck on the left side.

Smith was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Edbe received minor injuries and treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.