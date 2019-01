An elderly woman is dead following a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Rusk County.

According to Sgt. David Roberts with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the scene on County Road 292, just east of Kilgore, around 2 a.m. on reports of a fire.

Sgt. Roberts tells CBS19, Charlane Reeves, 77, was unable to escape the residence and died as result of the blaze. The mobile home was also destroyed.

Reeves' body has been sent for autopsy.