Elderly woman dies in Smith County house fire

The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Garland Street.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly woman died in a Smith County house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, several volunteer fire departments responded to 1200 block of Garland Street Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed with flames when units arrived.

Dixie, Noonday, Red Springs, and several other fire units assisted with the fire.

The elderly woman was pulled out of the home and was pronounced at the scene.

Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Brooks said they found what they believe to be the area of origin, but the cause is still undetermined at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.