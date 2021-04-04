Elderville-Lakeport Fire Department reports truck fire and no driver found

A car was found after hitting two trees, skidding off the road and igniting on fire, but there has been no sign of the driver.

LAKEPORT, Texas — The Elderville-Lakeport Fire Department is currently looking for any information regarding and wreck and car fire in which the driver was not found.

On Thursday, April 1 at around 11:19 p.m. the Elderville-Lakeport Fire Department was paged to an accident on FM 782 in Henderson Texas, involving a 4 door pickup.

The pickup left the roadway and sideswiped a tree, then traveled about 100 feet and wrapped around a tree. Elderville-Lakeport VFD sent two engines and 4 firefighters, when they arrived the pickup was fully engulfed with fire.

The fire was extinguished using around 500 gallons of water. Law enforcement officers from Texas DPS, Rusk County Sheriff Department and Tatum PD investigated the accident. No driver could be found at the scene. ELVFD cleared the accident on April 2 at 1:29 a.m.

Currently, no driver has been located.