Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department saves driver after chance encounter

A unit was flagged down by a resident while they were responding to another call.

HENDERSON, Texas — On May 29, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department saved a driver from a wreck after a chance encounter in Henderson.

The ELVFD was sent out to an emergency call on CR 2127. While en route to that call, the second unit en route was flagged down by a citizen at 7:57 a.m. standing on the shoulder of 15000 block FM 1716, Henderson Texas.

The citizen reported an auto accident on his front lawn.

The second unit stopped to investigate and found an accident involving a vehicle and tree.

Dispatch was notified of the accident and paged this alarm as a vehicle entrapment.

Hydraulic rescue tools, spreaders-cutters and hand tools were used to extricate the patient.

The patient was put in a helicopter and Life Flighted to a hospital.