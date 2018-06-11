Anderson County

Criminal District Attorney

Allyson Mitchell – Republican

County Judge

Robert Johnson – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Jeff Doran – Republican

District Clerk

Teresia Perry Coker – Republican

County Clerk

Mark C. Staples – Republican

County Treasurer

Tara Lambright Holliday – Republican

County Surveyor

Gene Russell – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Gary Thomas – Republican

Constable (Precinct 1)

David Franklin – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Linda Bostick Ray – Republican

Rashad Q. Mims I – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

David A. Braun – Republican

Carl E. Davis – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James E. Todd (Republican)

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Joey Hill – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

James W. Westley – Republican

Angelina County

County Judge

Don Lymbery - Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 1

Joe Lee Register - Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Clyde M. Herrington - Republican

District Clerk

Reba Ellison Squyres - Republican

County Clerk

Amy Fincher - Republican

County Treasurer

Jill Brewer - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Billy S. Ball - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Kermit A. Kennedy - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Donnie G. Puckett - Republican

Justin Mosley - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Pat Grimes Grubbs - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Bobby Cheshire - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Rodney Cheshire - Republican

Cherokee County

District Judge - 369th Judicial District

Michael Davis – Republican

County Judge

Chris Davis – Republican

Marlene Jowell – Democrat

Judge - County Court at Law

Janice Crosby Stone – Republican

District Clerk

Alison Parrot Dotson – Republican

Madeleine Ross – Democrat

County Clerk

Laverne Lusk – Republican

John Wilford – Libertarian

County Treasurer

Erin Curtis – Republican

County Surveyor

Kris Morgan – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Brenda Dominy – Republican

Minette Bryant – Democrat

County Commissioner

Steven Norton – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Tony Johnson – Republican

Edric E. Bradford – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Phillip Grimes – Republican

Caesar Roy – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Billy M. McCutcheon Republican

Write-in

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Rodney Wallace – Republican

Delanna (Dee) Hollis – Democrat

Carlisle ISD – Trustee

Matt Gholson

Billy Earl Moore

Joseph D. Nix

Tunya Martin Waggoner

Stacy Curbo Chote

Chris Sanders

Gregg County

District Judge – 188th Judicial District

Scott Novy – Republican

District Judge – 307th Judicial District

Tim Womack – Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Tom Watson – Republican

County Judge

Bill Stoudt – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 1

Kent Phillips – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Vincent L. Dulweber

District Clerk

Trey Hattaway – Republican

County Clerk

Michelle Gilley – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

R. Darryl Primo – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

G. Floyd – Republican

Shannon Brown – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

B.H. Jameson – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Tim Bryan – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Talyna Bennett Carlson – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph – Republican

Robby R. Cox – Democrat

City of Longview – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Longview – Proposition B

For

Against

City of Longview – Proposition C

For

Against

Pine Tree ISD – Trustee

Aaron Klein

Mike Smith

Adam Chandler

Andrew Smith

Rob Woods

Harrison County

County Judge

Chad L. Sims - Republican

William 'Doc' Halliday – Libertarian

Judge - County Court-at-Law

Joe Black - Republican

District Clerk

Sherry Haynes Griffis - Republican

County Clerk

Liz Whipkey – Republican

County Treasurer

Sherry Rushing – Republican

Lenora Waldon Reed - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Megan Hickey Pinson – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Robert Johnsons III – Republican

Zephaniah Timmins – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Clarice Brenda Watkins – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

R. Michael Smith – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Jay Ebarb – Republican

City of Scottsville – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Hallsville – Alderman

Brant Cain

Mike Bailey

Gary Lovelace

Guy Walker

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 3)

Harvey Fox

Write-In

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 4)

Shaun Borden

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 7)

Billy M. Ridgeway

Jacob Muehlstein

Stacie McPherson

Harleton ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

Henderson County

District Judge - 173rd Judicial District

Dan Moore – Republican

County Judge

Wade McKinney – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Scott Law – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Nancy Adams Perryman – Republican

District Clerk

Betty Herriage – Republican

County Clerk

Mary Margaret Wright – Republican

County Treasurer

Michael Bynum – Republica

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Kevin Pollock – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Belinda Garrison Brownlow – Republican

Malakoff ISD – Trustee

Kandi Session-Walker

Rick Vieregge

Jason Dalrymple

Pat Jones

Jerry Spiva

City of Trinidad – Proposition A

For

Against

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Scott Tuley – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Randy Daniel – Republican

Eustace ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James A. “Tony” Duncan – Republican

Henderson County ESD #6 – Proposition A

For

Against

Brownsboro ISD – Trustee

Sean Ray

Michele Olson Blackmon

Marsha Colley Stephens

Wes Johnson

Fred Griffin

Gerald Ray Essary

Greg Wyatt

Tracy Johnson Cook

Sheri Williams

City of Chandler – Proposition A

For

Against

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Ken Geeslin – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Milton K. Adams – Republican

Cross Roads ISD – Trustee

Keith Pryor

Diane Locke

Josh Harris

Shane Stanfield

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 2)

Kenneth C. Rhodes

TJ Shafer

Andrew J. Wright

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 4)

Karen Holt

Barry Ward

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 5)

Dwayne Leach

Nacogdoches County

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Dick Tubbe – Republican

Sandy McCorvey - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Harold Rapsilver – Republican

Dorothy Tigner Thompson - Democrat

City of Garrison – Proposition A

For

Against

Rains County

County Judge

Wayne Wolfe – Republican

District Clerk

Laura Pate – Republican

County Clerk

Linda Wallace – Republican

County Treasurer

Teresa Northcutt – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Mike Willis – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Joe Humphrey – Republican

Justice of the Peace

Paul Foley - Republican

Constable

Allen Davis – Republican

Miller Grove ISD – Trustee

Douglas Lewis

Ray Sparks

Bret Garrett

Brandon Kilpatrick

Brandon Darrow

City of Point – Mayor

Johnny Northcutt

City of Point – Council (Place 1)

Judy Luckett

City of Point – Council (Place 3)

John Ellsworth

Robert Ainsworth

City of Point – Council (Place 5)

Jerry Don Cason

Carl Good Sr.

Rusk County

County Judge

Joel Hale – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law

Chad Wes Dean – Republican

District Clerk

Terri Pirtle Willard – Republican

County Clerk

Trudy McGill – Republican

County Treasurer

Andy Vinson – Republican

County Surveyor

Dwayne Miley – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Jackie Risinger – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Darlene Childress - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Jana Ross Enloe – Republican

Write-In

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Pat McCrory - Republican

Janice Bagley – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Cindy Redmon - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Robert Kuykendall – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Bennie Whitworth - Republican

West Rusk ISD – Trustee

Sandra Smith

Robert Anderson

Randy Driver

Kevin Roy

Mt. Enterprise ISD – Trustee

John Walthall

Travis Owens

Blake Webb

Leverett’s Chapel ISD – Trustee

John Duncan

Alfred Bradford Jr.

Tammy White

Larry Lilly

Laneville ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Henderson – Mayor

John W. (Buzz) Fullen

Jefferey Lynn Frey

Thomas Ward

City of Henderson – Council (District 2)

Michael Searcy

Reginald Weatherton

City of Henderson – Council (District 3)

Henry Pace

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 1)

Nell McCarson-Langford

Freddy Swann

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 3)

Kay Wagon

Jim Reese

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 5)

Carolyn McAllister

Brandon Jones

Mary Weems

City of Mt. Enterprise – Proposition A

For

Against

Smith County

District Judge – 241st Judicial District

Jack Skeen Jr. – Republican

District Judge - 321st Judicial District

Robert Wilson – Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Jacob Putman – Republican

County Judge

Nathaniel Moran – Republican

Michael K. Mast – Democrat

Judge – County Court at Law

Jason Ellis – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law No. 2

Taylor Henton – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law No. 3

Floyd Getz – Republican

District Clerk

Penny Clarkston – Republican

County Clerk

Karen Phillips – Republican

County Treasurer

Kelli R. White - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

JoAnn Hampton – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Quincy Beavers Jr. – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Cary L. Nix – Republican

Randolph Scott – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Andy Dunklin – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James L. Meredith – Republican

Dustin G. Stephens - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Thomas “Mitch” Shamburger – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Jon Wayne Johnson – Republican

Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 3)

Carolyn Todd

Matthew Fenwick

Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 2)

Louie Brown

Nathan Berry

Lindale ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Whitehouse – Mayor

Charles Parker

City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 2)

Ginger Cardell

City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 4)

David Roquemore

City of Whitehouse – Proposition A

For

Against

Upshur County

District Judge – 115th Judicial District

Dean Fowler

Criminal District Attorney

Billy W. Byrd - Republican

County Judge

Todd Tefteller - Republican

District Clerk

Karen Bunn – Republican

Joyce Peoples – Democrat

County Clerk

Terri Ross – Republican

Claudette Bennett - Democrat

County Treasurer

Brandy Vick – Republican

Henrietta Smith – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Dustin Nicholson – Republican

Jurel N. White – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Jay W. Miller – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Wyone Manes – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Lyle Potter – Republican Party

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Rhonda T. Welch – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Anthony Betterton - Republican

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 1)

Kelly Chabliss

Mallory Dippold Shelton

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 2)

Jeff Webb

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 4)

Tim Turner Jr.

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 5)

Bennie Norris

Harmony ISD – Trustee

Jeremy Seahorn

Chad D. Wade

John H. Allen Jr.

Michael Pool

Van Zandt County

District Judge – 294th Judicial District

Chris Martin - Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Tonda Curry – Republican

County Judge

Don Kirkpatrick - Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Joshua Wintters - Republican

District Clerk

Karen Wilson – Republican

County Clerk

Susan Strickland – Republican

County Treasurer

Kenny Edwards – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Virgil Melton Jr. – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Tim West - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Wade McMillan - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Sandra Plaster - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Herbert Dunn – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Scott Shinn – Republican

Wood County

Criminal District Attorney

Jim Wheeler – Republican

County Judge

Lucy Hebron – Republican

District Clerk

Donna Huston - Republican

County Clerk

Kelley Robinson Price - Republican

County Treasurer

Becky S. Burford - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Jerry Gaskill – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Russell Acker - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Tony Gilbreath – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Janae Holland – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Jerry E. Parker – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Cindy S. Weems - Republican

