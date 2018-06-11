Anderson County
Criminal District Attorney
Allyson Mitchell – Republican
County Judge
Robert Johnson – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Jeff Doran – Republican
District Clerk
Teresia Perry Coker – Republican
County Clerk
Mark C. Staples – Republican
County Treasurer
Tara Lambright Holliday – Republican
County Surveyor
Gene Russell – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Gary Thomas – Republican
Constable (Precinct 1)
David Franklin – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Linda Bostick Ray – Republican
Rashad Q. Mims I – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
David A. Braun – Republican
Carl E. Davis – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James E. Todd (Republican)
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Joey Hill – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
James W. Westley – Republican
Angelina County
County Judge
Don Lymbery - Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 1
Joe Lee Register - Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Clyde M. Herrington - Republican
District Clerk
Reba Ellison Squyres - Republican
County Clerk
Amy Fincher - Republican
County Treasurer
Jill Brewer - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Billy S. Ball - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Kermit A. Kennedy - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Donnie G. Puckett - Republican
Justin Mosley - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Pat Grimes Grubbs - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Bobby Cheshire - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Rodney Cheshire - Republican
Cherokee County
District Judge - 369th Judicial District
Michael Davis – Republican
County Judge
Chris Davis – Republican
Marlene Jowell – Democrat
Judge - County Court at Law
Janice Crosby Stone – Republican
District Clerk
Alison Parrot Dotson – Republican
Madeleine Ross – Democrat
County Clerk
Laverne Lusk – Republican
John Wilford – Libertarian
County Treasurer
Erin Curtis – Republican
County Surveyor
Kris Morgan – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Brenda Dominy – Republican
Minette Bryant – Democrat
County Commissioner
Steven Norton – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Tony Johnson – Republican
Edric E. Bradford – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Phillip Grimes – Republican
Caesar Roy – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Billy M. McCutcheon Republican
Write-in
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Rodney Wallace – Republican
Delanna (Dee) Hollis – Democrat
Carlisle ISD – Trustee
Matt Gholson
Billy Earl Moore
Joseph D. Nix
Tunya Martin Waggoner
Stacy Curbo Chote
Chris Sanders
Gregg County
District Judge – 188th Judicial District
Scott Novy – Republican
District Judge – 307th Judicial District
Tim Womack – Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Tom Watson – Republican
County Judge
Bill Stoudt – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 1
Kent Phillips – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Vincent L. Dulweber
District Clerk
Trey Hattaway – Republican
County Clerk
Michelle Gilley – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
R. Darryl Primo – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
G. Floyd – Republican
Shannon Brown – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
B.H. Jameson – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Tim Bryan – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Talyna Bennett Carlson – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph – Republican
Robby R. Cox – Democrat
City of Longview – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Longview – Proposition B
For
Against
City of Longview – Proposition C
For
Against
Pine Tree ISD – Trustee
Aaron Klein
Mike Smith
Adam Chandler
Andrew Smith
Rob Woods
Harrison County
County Judge
Chad L. Sims - Republican
William 'Doc' Halliday – Libertarian
Judge - County Court-at-Law
Joe Black - Republican
District Clerk
Sherry Haynes Griffis - Republican
County Clerk
Liz Whipkey – Republican
County Treasurer
Sherry Rushing – Republican
Lenora Waldon Reed - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Megan Hickey Pinson – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Robert Johnsons III – Republican
Zephaniah Timmins – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Clarice Brenda Watkins – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
R. Michael Smith – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Jay Ebarb – Republican
City of Scottsville – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Hallsville – Alderman
Brant Cain
Mike Bailey
Gary Lovelace
Guy Walker
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 3)
Harvey Fox
Write-In
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 4)
Shaun Borden
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 7)
Billy M. Ridgeway
Jacob Muehlstein
Stacie McPherson
Harleton ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
Henderson County
District Judge - 173rd Judicial District
Dan Moore – Republican
County Judge
Wade McKinney – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Scott Law – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Nancy Adams Perryman – Republican
District Clerk
Betty Herriage – Republican
County Clerk
Mary Margaret Wright – Republican
County Treasurer
Michael Bynum – Republica
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Kevin Pollock – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Belinda Garrison Brownlow – Republican
Malakoff ISD – Trustee
Kandi Session-Walker
Rick Vieregge
Jason Dalrymple
Pat Jones
Jerry Spiva
City of Trinidad – Proposition A
For
Against
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Scott Tuley – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Randy Daniel – Republican
Eustace ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James A. “Tony” Duncan – Republican
Henderson County ESD #6 – Proposition A
For
Against
Brownsboro ISD – Trustee
Sean Ray
Michele Olson Blackmon
Marsha Colley Stephens
Wes Johnson
Fred Griffin
Gerald Ray Essary
Greg Wyatt
Tracy Johnson Cook
Sheri Williams
City of Chandler – Proposition A
For
Against
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Ken Geeslin – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Milton K. Adams – Republican
Cross Roads ISD – Trustee
Keith Pryor
Diane Locke
Josh Harris
Shane Stanfield
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 2)
Kenneth C. Rhodes
TJ Shafer
Andrew J. Wright
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 4)
Karen Holt
Barry Ward
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 5)
Dwayne Leach
Nacogdoches County
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Dick Tubbe – Republican
Sandy McCorvey - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Harold Rapsilver – Republican
Dorothy Tigner Thompson - Democrat
City of Garrison – Proposition A
For
Against
Rains County
County Judge
Wayne Wolfe – Republican
District Clerk
Laura Pate – Republican
County Clerk
Linda Wallace – Republican
County Treasurer
Teresa Northcutt – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Mike Willis – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Joe Humphrey – Republican
Justice of the Peace
Paul Foley - Republican
Constable
Allen Davis – Republican
Miller Grove ISD – Trustee
Douglas Lewis
Ray Sparks
Bret Garrett
Brandon Kilpatrick
Brandon Darrow
City of Point – Mayor
Johnny Northcutt
City of Point – Council (Place 1)
Judy Luckett
City of Point – Council (Place 3)
John Ellsworth
Robert Ainsworth
City of Point – Council (Place 5)
Jerry Don Cason
Carl Good Sr.
Rusk County
County Judge
Joel Hale – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law
Chad Wes Dean – Republican
District Clerk
Terri Pirtle Willard – Republican
County Clerk
Trudy McGill – Republican
County Treasurer
Andy Vinson – Republican
County Surveyor
Dwayne Miley – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Jackie Risinger – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Darlene Childress - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Jana Ross Enloe – Republican
Write-In
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Pat McCrory - Republican
Janice Bagley – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Cindy Redmon - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Robert Kuykendall – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Bennie Whitworth - Republican
West Rusk ISD – Trustee
Sandra Smith
Robert Anderson
Randy Driver
Kevin Roy
Mt. Enterprise ISD – Trustee
John Walthall
Travis Owens
Blake Webb
Leverett’s Chapel ISD – Trustee
John Duncan
Alfred Bradford Jr.
Tammy White
Larry Lilly
Carlisle ISD – Trustee
Matt Gholson
Billy Earl Moore
Joseph D. Nix
Tunya Martin Waggoner
Stacy Curbo Chote
John Kevin Childress
Chris Sanders
Laneville ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Henderson – Mayor
John W. (Buzz) Fullen
Jefferey Lynn Frey
Thomas Ward
City of Henderson – Council (District 2)
Michael Searcy
Reginald Weatherton
City of Henderson – Council (District 3)
Henry Pace
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 1)
Nell McCarson-Langford
Freddy Swann
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 3)
Kay Wagon
Jim Reese
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 5)
Carolyn McAllister
Brandon Jones
Mary Weems
City of Mt. Enterprise – Proposition A
For
Against
Smith County
District Judge – 241st Judicial District
Jack Skeen Jr. – Republican
District Judge - 321st Judicial District
Robert Wilson – Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Jacob Putman – Republican
County Judge
Nathaniel Moran – Republican
Michael K. Mast – Democrat
Judge – County Court at Law
Jason Ellis – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law No. 2
Taylor Henton – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law No. 3
Floyd Getz – Republican
District Clerk
Penny Clarkston – Republican
County Clerk
Karen Phillips – Republican
County Treasurer
Kelli R. White - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
JoAnn Hampton – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Quincy Beavers Jr. – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Cary L. Nix – Republican
Randolph Scott – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Andy Dunklin – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James L. Meredith – Republican
Dustin G. Stephens - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Thomas “Mitch” Shamburger – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Jon Wayne Johnson – Republican
Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 3)
Carolyn Todd
Matthew Fenwick
Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 2)
Louie Brown
Nathan Berry
Lindale ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Whitehouse – Mayor
Charles Parker
City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 2)
Ginger Cardell
City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 4)
David Roquemore
City of Whitehouse – Proposition A
For
Against
Upshur County
District Judge – 115th Judicial District
Dean Fowler
Criminal District Attorney
Billy W. Byrd - Republican
County Judge
Todd Tefteller - Republican
District Clerk
Karen Bunn – Republican
Joyce Peoples – Democrat
County Clerk
Terri Ross – Republican
Claudette Bennett - Democrat
County Treasurer
Brandy Vick – Republican
Henrietta Smith – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Dustin Nicholson – Republican
Jurel N. White – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Jay W. Miller – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Wyone Manes – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Lyle Potter – Republican Party
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Rhonda T. Welch – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Anthony Betterton - Republican
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 1)
Kelly Chabliss
Mallory Dippold Shelton
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 2)
Jeff Webb
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 4)
Tim Turner Jr.
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 5)
Bennie Norris
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 2)
Kenneth C. Rhodes
TJ Shafer
Andrew J. Wright
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 4)
Karen Holt
Barry Ward
New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 5)
Dwayne Leach
Harmony ISD – Trustee
Jeremy Seahorn
Chad D. Wade
John H. Allen Jr.
Michael Pool
Van Zandt County
District Judge – 294th Judicial District
Chris Martin - Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Tonda Curry – Republican
County Judge
Don Kirkpatrick - Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Joshua Wintters - Republican
District Clerk
Karen Wilson – Republican
County Clerk
Susan Strickland – Republican
County Treasurer
Kenny Edwards – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Virgil Melton Jr. – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Tim West - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Wade McMillan - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Sandra Plaster - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Herbert Dunn – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Scott Shinn – Republican
Wood County
Criminal District Attorney
Jim Wheeler – Republican
County Judge
Lucy Hebron – Republican
District Clerk
Donna Huston - Republican
County Clerk
Kelley Robinson Price - Republican
County Treasurer
Becky S. Burford - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Jerry Gaskill – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Russell Acker - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Tony Gilbreath – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Janae Holland – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Jerry E. Parker – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Cindy S. Weems - Republican