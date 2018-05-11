Election Day 2018 is here and CBS19 has got you covered with a list of polling locations across East Texas.
NOTE: All locations will be open from 7AM-7PM on Tuesday, November 6. If you are in line at 7PM, you will be still able to cast your vote.
ANDERSON COUNTY
Precinct 1
Palestine High School
1600 South Loop 256
Palestine, Texas
First Baptist Church
309 Parker Street
Elkhart, Texas
Swanson Hill Community Center
3258 East Farm-to-Market Road 323
Palestine, Texas
Slocum High School
5765 East SH 294
Elkhart, Texas
Precinct 2
New Fellowship Christian Church
1500 West Reagan Street
Palestine, Texas
Washington Early Childhood Center
1020 West Hamlett Road
Palestine, Texas
Antioch Baptist Church
907 East Murchison Street
Palestine, Texas
Tucker Community Center
10621 South US Highway 79
Palestine, Texas
Harmony Baptist Church
8848 Farm-to-Market Road 645
Palestine, Texas
Tennessee Colony Community Center
6900 West Farm-to-Market Road 321
Precinct 3
Palestine Administration Building
1007 East Park Street
Palestine, Texas
Antioch Baptist Church
139 Anderson County Road 19
Palestine, Texas
First Baptist Church - Neches
205 Anderson Road
Neches, Texas
DAV Post
917 Gardner Drive
Palestine, Texas
Frankston Courthouse Annex
320 South Commerce Street
Frankston, Texas
Pisgah Baptist Church
11404 East Farm-to-Market Road 837
Palestine, Texas
Precinct 4
Westwood Junior High
1801 Panther Boulevard
Palestine, Texas
Freedom Fellowship Church
135 Kickapoo Road
Palestine, Texas
Lone Pine Church Education Building
299 North US Highway 287
Palestine, Texas
Montalba Community Center
9590 North SH 19
Montalba, Texas
Cayuga High School
17750 North US Highway 287
Cayuga, Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY
Precinct 1
LifeGate Church GT
2511 East Lufkin Avenue
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 2
Emanuel Assembly of God
1818 North Timberland Drive
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 3
Lufkin Restoration Center
5574 East Highway 103
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 4
Redland School
1121 Winston 8 Ranch Road
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 5/36
Chambers Park Community Center
500 Pershing Avenue
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 6/29
O'Quinn Baptist Church
7433 US Highway 69 North
Pollok, Texas
Precincts 7/8
Cross Road Baptist Church
5714 Old Union Road
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 9/13/14
St. Paul's Methodist Church
1505 South John Redditt Drive
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 10
Denman Avenue Baptist Church
180 East Denman Avenue
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 11/11B
Huntington Civic Center
1179 Highway 69 North
Huntington, Texas
Precincts 12/37
Fuller Springs Baptist Church
5003 Fuller Springs Drive
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 15/39
Burke Community Center
3770 Tidwell Road
Diboll, Texas
Precincts 16/31
Diboll City Hall - Council Room
400 Kenley Drive
Diboll, Texas
Precincts 17/17B/32
Zavalla City Hall
838 East Main Street
Zavalla, Texas
Precincts 18/34
Angelina College Community Services Conference Center - Room 104
3500 South First Street
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 19/39
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
606 Bending Oak
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 20
Greater Shiloh Baptist Church
1519 Williams Street
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 21
Lufkin Shrine Club
3906 US Highway 69 North
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 22
Pollok Baptist Church
1053 Paul Townsend Road
Pollok, Texas
Precincts 23/34
Bethel Assembly of God
3863 Ted Trout Drive
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 25
Woodlawn Baptist Church
4172 Highway 103 West
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 26
Bald Hill Baptist Church
128 Leon Tillman Road
Lufkin, Texas
Precincts 27/28
Fairview Baptist Church
3742 Farm-to-Market Road 2108/Farm-to-Market Road 58
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 30
First Ora Missionary Baptist Church
110 Faye Jones Road
Huntington, Texas
Precinct 33
Salem Baptist Church
965 Ralph Nerren Road
Huntington, Texas
Precinct 35
Harmony Hill Baptist Church
2708 South Chestnut Drive
Lufkin, Texas
Precinct 40
Southside Baptist Church
1615 Tulane Drive
Lufkin, Texas
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Precinct 12
Gallatin Community Center
626 South Chandler Street
Gallatin, Texas
Precinct 13
Rock Springs Baptist Church
653 Farm-to-Market Road 1910 West
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 14
First Christian Church
1920 Beaumont Street
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 22
Beacon of Light Church of Christ
471 Farm-to-Market Road 2962 South
Rusk, Texas
Precinct 23
Salem Baptist Church
1500 Farm-to-Market Road South
Rusk, Texas
Precinct 24
Rusk Church of Christ
397 South Main Street
Rusk, Texas
Precinct 25
Wells First Baptist Church
629 Rusk Avenue
Wells, Texas
Precincts 26/27
The River Church
595 Marcus Street
Alto, Texas
Precinct 28
Assembly of God Church
6010 Highway 84 West
Maydelle, Texas
Precinct 32
Mt. Selman Methodist Church
135 County Road 3701
Bullard, Texas
Precinct 33
East Lake Baptist Church
153 Eastdale Lane
Bullard, Texas
Precinct 34
1st Baptist Church - Mixon
4975 Farm-to-Market Road 177 East
Mixon-Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 35
Cove Springs Community Church
4948 Highway 175 West
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 36
New Hope Baptist Church
12580 Farm-to-Market Road 747 South
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 37
Mt. Haven CME Church
15807 Farm-to-Market Road 747 North
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 38
Jacksonville College Library
105 BJ Albritton Drive
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 42
North Bolton Street Christian Church
702 North Bolton Street
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 43
Jacksonville Public Library
502 South Jackson Street
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 44
Afton Grove Baptist Church
360 County Road 4208
Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 45
New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church
201 Church Street
New Summerfield, Texas
Precinct 46
Blackjack Baptist Church
18214 Highway 110 North
Blackjack-Troup, Texas
Precinct 47
1st Baptist Church
7282 Highway 110 North
Ponta-Jacksonville, Texas
Precinct 48
Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church
212 County Road 4705
Concord-Troup, Texas
GREGG COUNTY
Longview Community Center
500 East Whaley Street
Longview, Texas
Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church
2500 McCann Road
Longview, Texas
Alpine Presbyterian Church
4102 Tryon Road
Longview, Texas
Jusdon Community Center
1129 Farm-to-Market Road 1844
Longview, Texas
Spring Hill First Baptist Church
4000 Gilmer Road
Longview, Texas
Pine Tree Community Center
1701 Pine Tree Road
Longview, Texas
Pine Tree High School
1005 West Fairmont Street
Longview, Texas
Greggton Community Center
3211 West Marshall Avenue
Longview, Texas
Pine Tree ISD Facility Services
1400 Silver Falls Road
Longview, Texas
Emmanuel Baptist Church
501 East Highway 80
White Oak, Texas
Gladewater First Methodist Church
217 West Quitman Avenue
Gladewater, Texas
Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria
5219 Old Highway 135 North
Liberty City, Texas
Kilgore Community Center
622 Kay Street
Kilgore, Texas
Meadowbrook Country Club
1306 Houston Street
Kilgore, Texas
Elderville Community Center
10450 Highway 349
Longview, Texas
Saint Mark CME Church
1100 Sapphire Street
Longview, Texas
Stamper Park Resource Center
502 South Center Street
Longview, Texas
Broughton Recreation Center
801 South Martin Luther King Boulevard
Longview, Texas
HARRISON COUNTY
Precinct 1
Marshall Convention Center
2501 East End Boulevard South
Marshall, Texas
ETBU - Spiritual Life Building
1 Tiger Drive
Marshal, Texas
Precinct 3
Wiley College - Hodge Center
711 Wiley Avenue
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 4
Lions Community Center
1201 Louisiana Street
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 5
T.J. Taylor Community Center
15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134
Karnack, Texas
Precinct 6
ESD 9 Central Fire Station
130 Farm-to-Market Road
Elysian Fields, Texas
Precinct 7
ESD 3 Central Fire Station
9432 US Highway 80 East
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 8
St. Mark's Methodist Church
1101 Jasper Drive
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 9
ESD 2 Station 3
9091 SH 154
Marshall (Nesbitt), Texas
Precinct 10
ESD 4 Station 4
4476 SH 43 South
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 11
Harrison County Airport
2100 Warren Drive
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 12
Gold Hall Community Center
101 East Elm Street
Hallsville, Texas
Precinct 13
West Harrison VFD - ESD 1, Station 3
19797 Farm-to-Market 449
Longview, Texas
Precinct 14
Woodlawn Community Center
199 Oak Lawn Terrace
Woodlawn, Texas
Precinct 15
Harleton Community Center
4335 Community Street
Harleton, Texas
Precinct 16
Smyrna Methodist Church
18626 Farm-to-Market Road 450 North
Diana, Texas
Precinct 17
Scottsville Community Center
135 Green Street
Scottsville, Texas
Precinct 18
Marshall City Arena
3310 Poplar Street
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 19
West Harrison VFD - ESD 1, Main Fire Station
2656 South Access Road
Longview, Texas
Precinct 20
Waskom Sub-Courthouse
165 West Texas Avenue
Waskom, Texas
Precinct 21
Friendship Baptist Church
1140 Farm-to-Market Road 1186
Marshall (Gill), Texas
Precinct 22
Marshall Public Library
300 South Alamo Boulevard
Marshall, Texas
Precinct 23
Morton Baptist Church
22177 SH 154
Diana, Texas
Precinct 24
Athey Baptist Church
14268 SH 154
Harleton, Texas
Precinct 25
I.B.E.W. Union Hall
2914 East Marshall Avenue
Longview, Texas
Precinct 26
Evangelical Presbyterian Church
4700 Victory Drive
Marshall, Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY
Precinct 1A
Seven Points City Hall
428 East Cedar Creek Parkway
Seven Points
Precinct 1CR
Willow Springs Baptist Church
11566 Farm-to-Market Road 59
Athens
Precinct 1M
Malakoff City Hall
109 South Melton Street
Malakoff
Precinct 1MN
Caney City-City Hall
15241 Barron Drive
Caney City
Precinct 1T
Trinidad Community Center
111 East Front Street
Trinidad
Precinct 1TC
Oran White Civic Center
701 North Tool Drive
Tool
Precinct 2
United Pentecostal Church
101 McArthur Street
Athens
Precinct 2E
Eustace ISD
318 Highway 316 South
Eustace
Precinct 2GBN
Gun Barrel City Hall
1716 West Main Street
Gun Barrel City
Precinct 2GBS
St. Peter Lutheran Church
101 Luther Lane
Gun Barrel City
Precinct 2PSN
Payne Springs Community Center
9692 Highway 198 South
Mabank
Precinct 2PSS
Pinnacle Club Fire Station
5950 Club Drive
Mabank
Precinct 3
Henderson County Election Center
201 East Larkin Street
Athens
Precinct 3B
Brownsboro Community Center
11351 Willow Street
Brownsboro
Precinct 3C
Chandler Community Center
811 Highway 31 East
Chandler
Precinct 3M
Murchison ISD
9661 East Bankhead Street
Murchison
Precinct 3N
Bethel Christian Church
1088 County Road 3817
Athens
Precinct 3WS
Westside VFD
2563 Farm-to-Market Road 315 South
Chandler
Precinct 4/4A
First Baptist Recreation Outreach Center (ROC)
105 South Carroll Street
Athens
Precinct 4BV
Berryville City Hall
23170 County Road 4117
Frankston
Precinct 4CC
Coffee City Community Center
7019 Pleasant Ridge Road
Coffee City
Precinct 4MS
Moore Station Community Center
4720 County Road 4319
Moore Station
Precinct 4PF
Poynor Community Center
12106 Lovers Lane
Poynor
Precinct 4NYL
New York Baptist Church
6106 County Road 4334
Larue
Precinct 4SE
Faith Fellowship Church
5330 Highway 175 East
Athens
Precinct 4W
Shady Oaks Baptist Church
9536 Farm-to-Market Road 59
Athens
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
Precinct 12
Beck Building
720 Seventh Street
Cushing
Precinct 13
First Baptist Church Douglass
15122 West SH 21
Douglass
Precincts 14/17
Central Heights ISD
10317 North US Highway 259
Nacogdoches
Precinct 15
First Baptist Church Garrison
275 West Magnolia Street
Garrison
Precinct 16
Beth Baptist Church
529 Happyland Road
Nacogdoches
Precinct 21
Nacogdoches County Expo Center
3805 Northwest Stallings Drive
Nacogdoches
Precincts 22/23/24/25
C.L. Simon Recreation Center
1112 North Street
Nacogdoches
Precinct 26
Nacogdoches Senior Center
621 Harris Street
Nacogdoches
Precinct 27
E.J. Campbell Administration Building
420 South Shawnee Street
Nacogdoches
Precincts 30/31/32
North Street Church of Christ
3914 North Street
Nacogdches
Precincts 33/34
Calvary Baptist Church
3732 Northeast Stallings Drive
Nacogdoches
Precincts 41/43
New Hope Methodist Church
5301 East Main Street
Nacogdoches
Precinct 42
Civil Air Patrol Building - Airport
553 Terry Crawford Drive
Nacogdoches
Precinct 44
Woden ISD
5263 Farm-to-Market Road 226
Nacogdoches
Precinct 45
Martinsville ISD
12952 East SH 7
Nacogdoches
Precinct 46
Chireno Community Center
715 Main Street
Chireno
Precinct 47
Etoile ISD
16039 Farm-to-Market Road 226
Etoile
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - CITY OF GARRISON
First Baptist Church Garrison
275 West Magnolia Street
Garrison
PANOLA COUNTY
Voting Box 0001
Carthage Missionary Baptist Church
916 West Sabine Street
Carthage
Voting Box 0002
Carthage Community Center
200 Community Drive
Carthage
Voting Box 0003
Beckville United Methodist Church
141 West Van Buren Drive
Beckville
Voting Box 0005
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
5209 Farm-to-Market Road 959
Beckville
Voting Box 0007
Community Four VFD Substation
254 County Road 3151
Deberry
Voting Box 0008
Shady Grove Baptist Church
138 County Road 314
DeBerry
Voting Box 0009
Community Four Fire Station
112 Farm-to-Market Road 9
Waskom
Voting Box 0010
Midyett Baptist Church
602 County Road 326
DeBerry
Voting Box 0012
Deadwood Community House
752 County Road 445
Carthage
Voting Box 0013
Woods VFD
208 County Road 425
Tenaha
Voting Box 0014
Gary City Hall
2607 Farm-to-Market Road 999
Gary
Voting Box 0018
Clayton Community House
4580 SH 315
Carthage
Voting Box 0019
Old Center Community House
7093 Farm-to-Market Road 699
Tenaha
Voting Box 0020
Murvaul Baptist Fellowship Hall
3390 Farm-to-Market Road 10
Carthage
Voting Box 0022
Walnut Springs Baptist Church
1806 Farm-to-Market Road 1186
DeBerry
Voting Box 0026
Panola Christian Fellowship
7881 Farm-to-Market Road 2517
Carthage
Voting Box 0027
Turner Alumni Building
1023 Martin Luther Kind Boulevard
Carthage
Voting Box 0028
Carthage Civic Center
1702 South Adams Street
Carthage
Voting Box 0029
Galloway Community House
217 County Road 4562
Carthage
RAINS COUNTY
Precinct 101
Rocky Point Community Center
2134 South SH 19
Emory
Precinct 102
East Tawakoni Community Center
288 Brigs Boulevard
East Tawakoni
Precinct 203
Bright Star Baptist Church
1399 RCR 3480
Alba
Precinct 204
Rose Community Center
109 Ravine Street
Emory
Precinct 305
Della Blanton Memorial Hall
200 RCR 4370
Emory
Precinct 306
Emory Fire Department
1205 West Lennon Street
Emory
Precinct 407
Point Community Center
241 South 1st Street
Point
Precinct 408
First Baptist Church of Point
985 Industrial Boulevard
Point
RUSK COUNTY
Overton Community Center
505 Meadowbrook Drive
Overton
Chandler Street Church of Christ
2700 Chandler Street
Kilgore
Old New London Community Center
135 Tyner Street
New London
Centre Presbyterian Church
8531 Farm-to-Market Road 2011
Longview
Stewart
13606 Farm-to-Market Road 782 North
Henderson
Sherman R. Smith Community Church
231 North Hood Street
Tatum
Henderson Civic Center
1005 Highway 64 West
Henderson
Minden
County Road 317 and Farm-to-Market Road 1798
Minden
Mt. Enterprise Community Center
300 West 2nd Street
Mt. Enterprise
South Main Church of Christ Multipurpose Building
402 South Main Street
Henderson
Carlisle
2541 Highway 42 South
Price
County Barn Precinct 4
3612 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West
Henderson
SMITH COUNTY
Bell Elementary School
1409 Hankerson Street
Tyler
Rose Heights Church of God
2120 Old Omen Road
Tyler
St. Louis Baptist Church
4000 Frankston Highway
Tyler
Boutler Middle School
2926 Garden Valley Road
Tyler
Glass Recreation Center
501 West 32nd Street
Tyler
Heritage Building
1900 Bellwood Road
Tyler
The Hub
204 East Ferguson Street
Tyler
Jones/Boshears Elementary School
3450 Chandler Highway
Tyler
T.J. Austin Elementary School
1105 West Franklin Street
Bethel Bible Church
17121 Highway 69 South
Tyler
Dayspring Methodist Church
310 West Cumberland Road
Tyler
Noonday Community Center
16662 County Road 196
Tyler
1st Baptist Church-Gresham
16844 County Road 165
Tyler
Soma Church
3700 Old Bullard Road
Tyler
Three Lakes Middle School
2445 Three Lakes Parkway
Tyler
Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community Center
2525 Shiloh Road
Tyler
Dover Baptist Church
21166 Farm-to-Market Road 1995
Tyler
New Harmony Baptist Church
10251 Farm-to-Market Road 724
Tyler
Old Tyler Airport
150 Airport Drive
Tyler
Red Springs Fire Department
16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14
Tyler
Chapel Hill High School
13172 Highway 64 East
Tyler
St. Violet Baptist Church
14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767
Tyler
Crossbrand Cowboy Church
11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015
Tyler
Arp 1st Baptist Church
204 West Front Street
Arp
Bullard 1st Methodist Church
204 South Rather Street
Bullard
Flint Baptist Church
11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868 West
Flint
Hideaway Member Service
101 Hide A Way Lane
Hideaway
Lindale Public Library
300 East Hubbard Street
Lindale
Cameron Jarvis Library
102 South Georgia Street
Troup
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
10519 Farm-to-Market Road 344
Whitehouse
Whitehouse Municipal Court
311 East Main Street
Whitehouse
First Baptist Church
801 East Main Street
Whitehouse
Starrville Church of the Living God
18396 Highway 271
Winona
Victor Kay Gymnasium
605 Wildcat Drive
Winona
UPSHUR COUNTY
Precincts 1/19
Indian Rock Baptist Church
4944 SH 154 East
Gilmer
Precinct 2
East Mountain Community Center
103 Municipal Drive
Gilmer
Precinct 3
Glenwood Water Department
6792 Farm-to-Market Road 726 South
Gilmer
Precinct 4
Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138
10478 SH 154
Diana
Precincts 5/18
Assembly of God Church
1060 U.S. Highway 271 North
Gilmer
Precinct 6
Walnut Creek Baptist Church
1969 North Sego Lily Road
Diana
Precinct 7
Ore City Community Center
408 Athea Street
Ore City
Precinct 8
Frontier Cowboy Church
2791 Farm-to-Market Road 593
Gilmer
Precinct 9
Big Sandy ISD
#1 Wildcat Drive
Big Sandy
Precinct 10
Prichett Community Center
1092 Farm-to-Market Road 1404
Big Sandy
Precincts 11/16
St. James Baptist Church
2800 West Commerce Street
Gladewater
Precinct 12
Enon Community Center
5233 Armadillo Road
Gilmer
Precinct 13
Oak Hill Baptist Church
3084 Farm-to-Market Road 2088
Gilmer
Precinct 14
Simpsonville Fire Station
10282 Farm-to-Market Road 556
Gilmer
Precinct 15
Rosewood Baptist Church
8261 Arrowwood Road
Gilmer
Precincts 17/20/21
Upshur County Library
702 West Tyler Street
Gilmer
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
Precinct 1-A
Grace Bible Fellowship
17897 Farm-to-Market Road 1255
Canton
Precinct 1-B
Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion
203 Northeast Pacific Street
Grand Saline
Precinct 1-C
Pruitt Baptist Church ‐ Recreation Center
9908 SH 110
Van
Precinct 1-D
Randall Hall
1069 VZCR 1129
Fruitvale
Precinct 1-E
Bateman Center
202 Bateman Street
Edgewood
Precinct 2-A
Old Canton City Hall
290 East Tyler Street
Canton
Precinct 2-B
Old Bethel Baptist Church
103 VZCR 2313
Canton
Precinct 2-C
Phalba Independent Church - Fellowship Hall
11064 SH 198
Mabank
Precinct 2-D
High Community Center
VZCR 2120 and VZCR 2114
Canton
Precinct 3-A
Senior Citizens Center
200 West Grove Street
Canton
Precinct 3-B
St. Mark's CME Church - Fellowship Hall
402 South Third Street
Wills Point
Precinct 3-C
Wills Point Community Center
307 North Fourth Street
Wills Point
Precinct 3-D
Edgewood Church of Christ - Fellowship Hall
15915 U.S. Highway 80
Edgewood
Precinct 4-A
First Assembly of God
801 East Highway 243
Canton
Precinct 4-B
Van Community Center
301 Chestnut Street
Van
Precinct 4-C
Ben Wheeler Fire Department
5480 Farm-to-Market Road 858
Ben Wheeler
Precinct 4-D
Edom Community Center
100 Old School Road
Edom
Precinct 4-E
Bridge Fellowship Student Center
12199 Farm-to-Market Road 858
Martins Mill
WOOD COUNTY
Precinct 1-1
Carroll Green Civic Center
602 McAllister Street
Quitman
Precinct 1-2
Yantis Community Center
101 City Circle
Yantis
Precinct 1-3
Alba Community Center
106 North Hopkins Street
Alba
Precinct 1-4
Harold Simmons Community Center
5921 Farm-to-Market Road 779
Golden
Precincts 2-1/2-3
Mineola Civic Center
1150 North Newsom Street
Mineola
Precinct 2-2
Mineola City Hall
300 Greenville Highway
Mineola
Precinct 3-1
Quitman Public Library
202 East Goode Street
Quitman
Precinct 3-2
Holly Lake VFD
126 PR 7869
Holly Lake Ranch
Precinct 3-3
Hawkins Community Center
301 Lynch Street
Hawkins
Precincts 4-1/4-4
Quitman City Hall
401 East Goode Street
Quitman
Precincts 4-2/4-3
Winnsboro City Auditorium
Highway 515 to Wheeler Drive
Winnsboro