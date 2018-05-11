Election Day 2018 is here and CBS19 has got you covered with a list of polling locations across East Texas.

NOTE: All locations will be open from 7AM-7PM on Tuesday, November 6. If you are in line at 7PM, you will be still able to cast your vote.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Precinct 1

Palestine High School

1600 South Loop 256

Palestine, Texas

First Baptist Church

309 Parker Street

Elkhart, Texas

Swanson Hill Community Center

3258 East Farm-to-Market Road 323

Palestine, Texas

Slocum High School

5765 East SH 294

Elkhart, Texas

Precinct 2

New Fellowship Christian Church

1500 West Reagan Street

Palestine, Texas

Washington Early Childhood Center

1020 West Hamlett Road

Palestine, Texas

Antioch Baptist Church

907 East Murchison Street

Palestine, Texas

Tucker Community Center

10621 South US Highway 79

Palestine, Texas

Harmony Baptist Church

8848 Farm-to-Market Road 645

Palestine, Texas

Tennessee Colony Community Center

6900 West Farm-to-Market Road 321

Precinct 3

Palestine Administration Building

1007 East Park Street

Palestine, Texas

Antioch Baptist Church

139 Anderson County Road 19

Palestine, Texas

First Baptist Church - Neches

205 Anderson Road

Neches, Texas

DAV Post

917 Gardner Drive

Palestine, Texas

Frankston Courthouse Annex

320 South Commerce Street

Frankston, Texas

Pisgah Baptist Church

11404 East Farm-to-Market Road 837

Palestine, Texas

Precinct 4

Westwood Junior High

1801 Panther Boulevard

Palestine, Texas

Freedom Fellowship Church

135 Kickapoo Road

Palestine, Texas

Lone Pine Church Education Building

299 North US Highway 287

Palestine, Texas

Montalba Community Center

9590 North SH 19

Montalba, Texas

Cayuga High School

17750 North US Highway 287

Cayuga, Texas

ANGELINA COUNTY

Precinct 1

LifeGate Church GT

2511 East Lufkin Avenue

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 2

Emanuel Assembly of God

1818 North Timberland Drive

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 3

Lufkin Restoration Center

5574 East Highway 103

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 4

Redland School

1121 Winston 8 Ranch Road

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 5/36

Chambers Park Community Center

500 Pershing Avenue

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 6/29

O'Quinn Baptist Church

7433 US Highway 69 North

Pollok, Texas

Precincts 7/8

Cross Road Baptist Church

5714 Old Union Road

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 9/13/14

St. Paul's Methodist Church

1505 South John Redditt Drive

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 10

Denman Avenue Baptist Church

180 East Denman Avenue

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 11/11B

Huntington Civic Center

1179 Highway 69 North

Huntington, Texas

Precincts 12/37

Fuller Springs Baptist Church

5003 Fuller Springs Drive

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 15/39

Burke Community Center

3770 Tidwell Road

Diboll, Texas

Precincts 16/31

Diboll City Hall - Council Room

400 Kenley Drive

Diboll, Texas

Precincts 17/17B/32

Zavalla City Hall

838 East Main Street

Zavalla, Texas

Precincts 18/34

Angelina College Community Services Conference Center - Room 104

3500 South First Street

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 19/39

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

606 Bending Oak

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 20

Greater Shiloh Baptist Church

1519 Williams Street

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 21

Lufkin Shrine Club

3906 US Highway 69 North

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 22

Pollok Baptist Church

1053 Paul Townsend Road

Pollok, Texas

Precincts 23/34

Bethel Assembly of God

3863 Ted Trout Drive

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 25

Woodlawn Baptist Church

4172 Highway 103 West

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 26

Bald Hill Baptist Church

128 Leon Tillman Road

Lufkin, Texas

Precincts 27/28

Fairview Baptist Church

3742 Farm-to-Market Road 2108/Farm-to-Market Road 58

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 30

First Ora Missionary Baptist Church

110 Faye Jones Road

Huntington, Texas

Precinct 33

Salem Baptist Church

965 Ralph Nerren Road

Huntington, Texas

Precinct 35

Harmony Hill Baptist Church

2708 South Chestnut Drive

Lufkin, Texas

Precinct 40

Southside Baptist Church

1615 Tulane Drive

Lufkin, Texas

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Precinct 12

Gallatin Community Center

626 South Chandler Street

Gallatin, Texas

Precinct 13

Rock Springs Baptist Church

653 Farm-to-Market Road 1910 West

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 14

First Christian Church

1920 Beaumont Street

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 22

Beacon of Light Church of Christ

471 Farm-to-Market Road 2962 South

Rusk, Texas

Precinct 23

Salem Baptist Church

1500 Farm-to-Market Road South

Rusk, Texas

Precinct 24

Rusk Church of Christ

397 South Main Street

Rusk, Texas

Precinct 25

Wells First Baptist Church

629 Rusk Avenue

Wells, Texas

Precincts 26/27

The River Church

595 Marcus Street

Alto, Texas

Precinct 28

Assembly of God Church

6010 Highway 84 West

Maydelle, Texas

Precinct 32

Mt. Selman Methodist Church

135 County Road 3701

Bullard, Texas

Precinct 33

East Lake Baptist Church

153 Eastdale Lane

Bullard, Texas

Precinct 34

1st Baptist Church - Mixon

4975 Farm-to-Market Road 177 East

Mixon-Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 35

Cove Springs Community Church

4948 Highway 175 West

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 36

New Hope Baptist Church

12580 Farm-to-Market Road 747 South

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 37

Mt. Haven CME Church

15807 Farm-to-Market Road 747 North

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 38

Jacksonville College Library

105 BJ Albritton Drive

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 42

North Bolton Street Christian Church

702 North Bolton Street

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 43

Jacksonville Public Library

502 South Jackson Street

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 44

Afton Grove Baptist Church

360 County Road 4208

Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 45

New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church

201 Church Street

New Summerfield, Texas

Precinct 46

Blackjack Baptist Church

18214 Highway 110 North

Blackjack-Troup, Texas

Precinct 47

1st Baptist Church

7282 Highway 110 North

Ponta-Jacksonville, Texas

Precinct 48

Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church

212 County Road 4705

Concord-Troup, Texas

GREGG COUNTY

Longview Community Center

500 East Whaley Street

Longview, Texas

Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church

2500 McCann Road

Longview, Texas

Alpine Presbyterian Church

4102 Tryon Road

Longview, Texas

Jusdon Community Center

1129 Farm-to-Market Road 1844

Longview, Texas

Spring Hill First Baptist Church

4000 Gilmer Road

Longview, Texas

Pine Tree Community Center

1701 Pine Tree Road

Longview, Texas

Pine Tree High School

1005 West Fairmont Street

Longview, Texas

Greggton Community Center

3211 West Marshall Avenue

Longview, Texas

Pine Tree ISD Facility Services

1400 Silver Falls Road

Longview, Texas

Emmanuel Baptist Church

501 East Highway 80

White Oak, Texas

Gladewater First Methodist Church

217 West Quitman Avenue

Gladewater, Texas

Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria

5219 Old Highway 135 North

Liberty City, Texas

Kilgore Community Center

622 Kay Street

Kilgore, Texas

Meadowbrook Country Club

1306 Houston Street

Kilgore, Texas

Elderville Community Center

10450 Highway 349

Longview, Texas

Saint Mark CME Church

1100 Sapphire Street

Longview, Texas

Stamper Park Resource Center

502 South Center Street

Longview, Texas

Broughton Recreation Center

801 South Martin Luther King Boulevard

Longview, Texas

HARRISON COUNTY

Precinct 1

Marshall Convention Center

2501 East End Boulevard South

Marshall, Texas

ETBU - Spiritual Life Building

1 Tiger Drive

Marshal, Texas

Precinct 3

Wiley College - Hodge Center

711 Wiley Avenue

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 4

Lions Community Center

1201 Louisiana Street

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 5

T.J. Taylor Community Center

15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134

Karnack, Texas

Precinct 6

ESD 9 Central Fire Station

130 Farm-to-Market Road

Elysian Fields, Texas

Precinct 7

ESD 3 Central Fire Station

9432 US Highway 80 East

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 8

St. Mark's Methodist Church

1101 Jasper Drive

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 9

ESD 2 Station 3

9091 SH 154

Marshall (Nesbitt), Texas

Precinct 10

ESD 4 Station 4

4476 SH 43 South

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 11

Harrison County Airport

2100 Warren Drive

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 12

Gold Hall Community Center

101 East Elm Street

Hallsville, Texas

Precinct 13

West Harrison VFD - ESD 1, Station 3

19797 Farm-to-Market 449

Longview, Texas

Precinct 14

Woodlawn Community Center

199 Oak Lawn Terrace

Woodlawn, Texas

Precinct 15

Harleton Community Center

4335 Community Street

Harleton, Texas

Precinct 16

Smyrna Methodist Church

18626 Farm-to-Market Road 450 North

Diana, Texas

Precinct 17

Scottsville Community Center

135 Green Street

Scottsville, Texas

Precinct 18

Marshall City Arena

3310 Poplar Street

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 19

West Harrison VFD - ESD 1, Main Fire Station

2656 South Access Road

Longview, Texas

Precinct 20

Waskom Sub-Courthouse

165 West Texas Avenue

Waskom, Texas

Precinct 21

Friendship Baptist Church

1140 Farm-to-Market Road 1186

Marshall (Gill), Texas

Precinct 22

Marshall Public Library

300 South Alamo Boulevard

Marshall, Texas

Precinct 23

Morton Baptist Church

22177 SH 154

Diana, Texas

Precinct 24

Athey Baptist Church

14268 SH 154

Harleton, Texas

Precinct 25

I.B.E.W. Union Hall

2914 East Marshall Avenue

Longview, Texas

Precinct 26

Evangelical Presbyterian Church

4700 Victory Drive

Marshall, Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY

Precinct 1A

Seven Points City Hall

428 East Cedar Creek Parkway

Seven Points

Precinct 1CR

Willow Springs Baptist Church

11566 Farm-to-Market Road 59

Athens

Precinct 1M

Malakoff City Hall

109 South Melton Street

Malakoff

Precinct 1MN

Caney City-City Hall

15241 Barron Drive

Caney City

Precinct 1T

Trinidad Community Center

111 East Front Street

Trinidad

Precinct 1TC

Oran White Civic Center

701 North Tool Drive

Tool

Precinct 2

United Pentecostal Church

101 McArthur Street

Athens

Precinct 2E

Eustace ISD

318 Highway 316 South

Eustace

Precinct 2GBN

Gun Barrel City Hall

1716 West Main Street

Gun Barrel City

Precinct 2GBS

St. Peter Lutheran Church

101 Luther Lane

Gun Barrel City

Precinct 2PSN

Payne Springs Community Center

9692 Highway 198 South

Mabank

Precinct 2PSS

Pinnacle Club Fire Station

5950 Club Drive

Mabank

Precinct 3

Henderson County Election Center

201 East Larkin Street

Athens

Precinct 3B

Brownsboro Community Center

11351 Willow Street

Brownsboro

Precinct 3C

Chandler Community Center

811 Highway 31 East

Chandler

Precinct 3M

Murchison ISD

9661 East Bankhead Street

Murchison

Precinct 3N

Bethel Christian Church

1088 County Road 3817

Athens

Precinct 3WS

Westside VFD

2563 Farm-to-Market Road 315 South

Chandler

Precinct 4/4A

First Baptist Recreation Outreach Center (ROC)

105 South Carroll Street

Athens

Precinct 4BV

Berryville City Hall

23170 County Road 4117

Frankston

Precinct 4CC

Coffee City Community Center

7019 Pleasant Ridge Road

Coffee City

Precinct 4MS

Moore Station Community Center

4720 County Road 4319

Moore Station

Precinct 4PF

Poynor Community Center

12106 Lovers Lane

Poynor

Precinct 4NYL

New York Baptist Church

6106 County Road 4334

Larue

Precinct 4SE

Faith Fellowship Church

5330 Highway 175 East

Athens

Precinct 4W

Shady Oaks Baptist Church

9536 Farm-to-Market Road 59

Athens

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Precinct 12

Beck Building

720 Seventh Street

Cushing

Precinct 13

First Baptist Church Douglass

15122 West SH 21

Douglass

Precincts 14/17

Central Heights ISD

10317 North US Highway 259

Nacogdoches

Precinct 15

First Baptist Church Garrison

275 West Magnolia Street

Garrison

Precinct 16

Beth Baptist Church

529 Happyland Road

Nacogdoches

Precinct 21

Nacogdoches County Expo Center

3805 Northwest Stallings Drive

Nacogdoches

Precincts 22/23/24/25

C.L. Simon Recreation Center

1112 North Street

Nacogdoches

Precinct 26

Nacogdoches Senior Center

621 Harris Street

Nacogdoches

Precinct 27

E.J. Campbell Administration Building

420 South Shawnee Street

Nacogdoches

Precincts 30/31/32

North Street Church of Christ

3914 North Street

Nacogdches

Precincts 33/34

Calvary Baptist Church

3732 Northeast Stallings Drive

Nacogdoches

Precincts 41/43

New Hope Methodist Church

5301 East Main Street

Nacogdoches

Precinct 42

Civil Air Patrol Building - Airport

553 Terry Crawford Drive

Nacogdoches

Precinct 44

Woden ISD

5263 Farm-to-Market Road 226

Nacogdoches

Precinct 45

Martinsville ISD

12952 East SH 7

Nacogdoches

Precinct 46

Chireno Community Center

715 Main Street

Chireno

Precinct 47

Etoile ISD

16039 Farm-to-Market Road 226

Etoile

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - CITY OF GARRISON

First Baptist Church Garrison

275 West Magnolia Street

Garrison

PANOLA COUNTY

Voting Box 0001

Carthage Missionary Baptist Church

916 West Sabine Street

Carthage

Voting Box 0002

Carthage Community Center

200 Community Drive

Carthage

Voting Box 0003

Beckville United Methodist Church

141 West Van Buren Drive

Beckville

Voting Box 0005

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

5209 Farm-to-Market Road 959

Beckville

Voting Box 0007

Community Four VFD Substation

254 County Road 3151

Deberry

Voting Box 0008

Shady Grove Baptist Church

138 County Road 314

DeBerry

Voting Box 0009

Community Four Fire Station

112 Farm-to-Market Road 9

Waskom

Voting Box 0010

Midyett Baptist Church

602 County Road 326

DeBerry

Voting Box 0012

Deadwood Community House

752 County Road 445

Carthage

Voting Box 0013

Woods VFD

208 County Road 425

Tenaha

Voting Box 0014

Gary City Hall

2607 Farm-to-Market Road 999

Gary

Voting Box 0018

Clayton Community House

4580 SH 315

Carthage

Voting Box 0019

Old Center Community House

7093 Farm-to-Market Road 699

Tenaha

Voting Box 0020

Murvaul Baptist Fellowship Hall

3390 Farm-to-Market Road 10

Carthage

Voting Box 0022

Walnut Springs Baptist Church

1806 Farm-to-Market Road 1186

DeBerry

Voting Box 0026

Panola Christian Fellowship

7881 Farm-to-Market Road 2517

Carthage

Voting Box 0027

Turner Alumni Building

1023 Martin Luther Kind Boulevard

Carthage

Voting Box 0028

Carthage Civic Center

1702 South Adams Street

Carthage

Voting Box 0029

Galloway Community House

217 County Road 4562

Carthage

RAINS COUNTY

Precinct 101

Rocky Point Community Center

2134 South SH 19

Emory

Precinct 102

East Tawakoni Community Center

288 Brigs Boulevard

East Tawakoni

Precinct 203

Bright Star Baptist Church

1399 RCR 3480

Alba

Precinct 204

Rose Community Center

109 Ravine Street

Emory

Precinct 305

Della Blanton Memorial Hall

200 RCR 4370

Emory

Precinct 306

Emory Fire Department

1205 West Lennon Street

Emory

Precinct 407

Point Community Center

241 South 1st Street

Point

Precinct 408

First Baptist Church of Point

985 Industrial Boulevard

Point

RUSK COUNTY

Overton Community Center

505 Meadowbrook Drive

Overton

Chandler Street Church of Christ

2700 Chandler Street

Kilgore

Old New London Community Center

135 Tyner Street

New London

Centre Presbyterian Church

8531 Farm-to-Market Road 2011

Longview

Stewart

13606 Farm-to-Market Road 782 North

Henderson

Sherman R. Smith Community Church

231 North Hood Street

Tatum

Henderson Civic Center

1005 Highway 64 West

Henderson

Minden

County Road 317 and Farm-to-Market Road 1798

Minden

Mt. Enterprise Community Center

300 West 2nd Street

Mt. Enterprise

South Main Church of Christ Multipurpose Building

402 South Main Street

Henderson

Carlisle

2541 Highway 42 South

Price

County Barn Precinct 4

3612 Farm-to-Market Road 1798 West

Henderson

SMITH COUNTY

Bell Elementary School

1409 Hankerson Street

Tyler

Rose Heights Church of God

2120 Old Omen Road

Tyler

St. Louis Baptist Church

4000 Frankston Highway

Tyler

Boutler Middle School

2926 Garden Valley Road

Tyler

Glass Recreation Center

501 West 32nd Street

Tyler

Heritage Building

1900 Bellwood Road

Tyler

The Hub

204 East Ferguson Street

Tyler

Jones/Boshears Elementary School

3450 Chandler Highway

Tyler

T.J. Austin Elementary School

1105 West Franklin Street

Bethel Bible Church

17121 Highway 69 South

Tyler

Dayspring Methodist Church

310 West Cumberland Road

Tyler

Noonday Community Center

16662 County Road 196

Tyler

1st Baptist Church-Gresham

16844 County Road 165

Tyler

Soma Church

3700 Old Bullard Road

Tyler

Three Lakes Middle School

2445 Three Lakes Parkway

Tyler

Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community Center

2525 Shiloh Road

Tyler

Dover Baptist Church

21166 Farm-to-Market Road 1995

Tyler

New Harmony Baptist Church

10251 Farm-to-Market Road 724

Tyler

Old Tyler Airport

150 Airport Drive

Tyler

Red Springs Fire Department

16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14

Tyler

Chapel Hill High School

13172 Highway 64 East

Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church

14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

Tyler

Crossbrand Cowboy Church

11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015

Tyler

Arp 1st Baptist Church

204 West Front Street

Arp

Bullard 1st Methodist Church

204 South Rather Street

Bullard

Flint Baptist Church

11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868 West

Flint

Hideaway Member Service

101 Hide A Way Lane

Hideaway

Lindale Public Library

300 East Hubbard Street

Lindale

Cameron Jarvis Library

102 South Georgia Street

Troup

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

10519 Farm-to-Market Road 344

Whitehouse

Whitehouse Municipal Court

311 East Main Street

Whitehouse

First Baptist Church

801 East Main Street

Whitehouse

Starrville Church of the Living God

18396 Highway 271

Winona

Victor Kay Gymnasium

605 Wildcat Drive

Winona

UPSHUR COUNTY

Precincts 1/19

Indian Rock Baptist Church

4944 SH 154 East

Gilmer

Precinct 2

East Mountain Community Center

103 Municipal Drive

Gilmer

Precinct 3

Glenwood Water Department

6792 Farm-to-Market Road 726 South

Gilmer

Precinct 4

Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138

10478 SH 154

Diana

Precincts 5/18

Assembly of God Church

1060 U.S. Highway 271 North

Gilmer

Precinct 6

Walnut Creek Baptist Church

1969 North Sego Lily Road

Diana

Precinct 7

Ore City Community Center

408 Athea Street

Ore City

Precinct 8

Frontier Cowboy Church

2791 Farm-to-Market Road 593

Gilmer

Precinct 9

Big Sandy ISD

#1 Wildcat Drive

Big Sandy

Precinct 10

Prichett Community Center

1092 Farm-to-Market Road 1404

Big Sandy

Precincts 11/16

St. James Baptist Church

2800 West Commerce Street

Gladewater

Precinct 12

Enon Community Center

5233 Armadillo Road

Gilmer

Precinct 13

Oak Hill Baptist Church

3084 Farm-to-Market Road 2088

Gilmer

Precinct 14

Simpsonville Fire Station

10282 Farm-to-Market Road 556

Gilmer

Precinct 15

Rosewood Baptist Church

8261 Arrowwood Road

Gilmer

Precincts 17/20/21

Upshur County Library

702 West Tyler Street

Gilmer

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Precinct 1-A

Grace Bible Fellowship

17897 Farm-to-Market Road 1255

Canton

Precinct 1-B

Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion

203 Northeast Pacific Street

Grand Saline

Precinct 1-C

Pruitt Baptist Church ‐ Recreation Center

9908 SH 110

Van

Precinct 1-D

Randall Hall

1069 VZCR 1129

Fruitvale

Precinct 1-E

Bateman Center

202 Bateman Street

Edgewood

Precinct 2-A

Old Canton City Hall

290 East Tyler Street

Canton

Precinct 2-B

Old Bethel Baptist Church

103 VZCR 2313

Canton

Precinct 2-C

Phalba Independent Church - Fellowship Hall

11064 SH 198

Mabank

Precinct 2-D

High Community Center

VZCR 2120 and VZCR 2114

Canton

Precinct 3-A

Senior Citizens Center

200 West Grove Street

Canton

Precinct 3-B

St. Mark's CME Church - Fellowship Hall

402 South Third Street

Wills Point

Precinct 3-C

Wills Point Community Center

307 North Fourth Street

Wills Point

Precinct 3-D

Edgewood Church of Christ - Fellowship Hall

15915 U.S. Highway 80

Edgewood

Precinct 4-A

First Assembly of God

801 East Highway 243

Canton

Precinct 4-B

Van Community Center

301 Chestnut Street

Van

Precinct 4-C

Ben Wheeler Fire Department

5480 Farm-to-Market Road 858

Ben Wheeler

Precinct 4-D

Edom Community Center

100 Old School Road

Edom

Precinct 4-E

Bridge Fellowship Student Center

12199 Farm-to-Market Road 858

Martins Mill

WOOD COUNTY

Precinct 1-1

Carroll Green Civic Center

602 McAllister Street

Quitman

Precinct 1-2

Yantis Community Center

101 City Circle

Yantis

Precinct 1-3

Alba Community Center

106 North Hopkins Street

Alba

Precinct 1-4

Harold Simmons Community Center

5921 Farm-to-Market Road 779

Golden

Precincts 2-1/2-3

Mineola Civic Center

1150 North Newsom Street

Mineola

Precinct 2-2

Mineola City Hall

300 Greenville Highway

Mineola

Precinct 3-1

Quitman Public Library

202 East Goode Street

Quitman

Precinct 3-2

Holly Lake VFD

126 PR 7869

Holly Lake Ranch

Precinct 3-3

Hawkins Community Center

301 Lynch Street

Hawkins

Precincts 4-1/4-4

Quitman City Hall

401 East Goode Street

Quitman

Precincts 4-2/4-3

Winnsboro City Auditorium

Highway 515 to Wheeler Drive

Winnsboro

