ELECTION DAY 2020: Where to vote in East Texas on Nov. 3

The general election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3, and we have formed a Voter Access Team to ensure you know where to cast your vote for this historic election.

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is proud to be your East Texas Election Experts and wants you to know everything when it comes to voting.

The general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and we have formed a Voter Access Team to ensure you know where to cast your vote for this historic election.

It's important to note, if you are in line when polls close at 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1

Palestine High School - 1600 S. Loop 256 in Palestine

First Baptist Church - 424 W. Parker in Elkhart

Swanson Hill Community Center - 3258 E. FM 323 in Palestine

Slocum First Baptist Church - 5875 E. SH 294 in Elkhart

Denson Springs Community Center - 11269 E .SH HWY 294 in Elkhart

Precinct 2

New Fellowship Christian Church - 1500 W. Reagan in Palestine

Washington Early Childhood - 1020 W. Hamlett in Palestine

Antioch Baptist Church - 907 E. Murchison in Palestine

Tucker Community Center - 10621 S. US HWY 79 in Palestine

Harmony Baptist Church - 8848 FM 645 in Palestine

Tennessee Colony Community Center - 6900 W. FM 321 in Palestine

Precinct 3

Palestine Administration Building - 1007 E. Park in Palestine

Antioch Baptist Church - 139 ACR 389 in Palestine

Neches First Baptist Church - 205 Anderson Dr. in Neches

Dav Post - 917 Gardner Dr. in Palestine

Frankston Courthouse Anne - 320 S .Commerce in Frankston

Pisgah Baptist Church - 11401 E. FM 837 in Palestine

Precinct 4

Westwood Junior High - 1801 Panther Blvd. in Palestine

Freedom Fellowship Church - 125 Kickapoo in Palestine

Palestine Civic Center - 1819 W. Spring St. in Palestine

Montalba Community Center - 9590 N. SH 19 in Montalba

Cayuga High School - 17750 N. US HWY 287 in Cayuga

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1 - LifeGate Church GT - 2511 E Lufkin Ave. in Lufkin

Precinct 2 - Emanuel Assembly of God - 1818 N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin

Precinct 3 - Lufkin Restoration Center - 5574 E. HWY 103 in Lufkin

Precinct 4 - Redland School 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Rd. in Lufkin

Precincts 5/36 - Chambers Park Community Center - 500 Pershing Ave. in Lufkin

Precincts 6/29 - O’Quinn Baptist Church - 7433 US HWY 69 North in Pollok

Precinct 7 - Life Point Church - 4737 Ted Trout Dr. in Lufkin

Precinct 8 - Cross Road Baptist Church - 5714 Old Union Rd. in Lufkin

Precincts 9/13 - First Christian Church - 1300 S. 1st St. in Lufkin

Precinct 10 - Denman Avenue Baptist Church - 1807 E. Denman Ave. in Lufkin

Precinct 11 - Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church - 3447 FM 2109 in Huntington

Precinct 11B - First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 802 N. Main in Huntington

Precincts 12/37 - Fuller Springs Baptist Church - 5003 Fuller Springs Dr. in Lufkin

Precinct 14 - St Paul’s Methodist Church - 1505 S. John Redditt Dr. in Lufkin

Precincts 15/38 - Burke Community Center - 3770 Tidwell Rd. in Diboll

Precincts 16/31 - Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center - 601 Dennis in Diboll

Precincts 17/17B/32 - Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center - 1034 E. Main St. in Zavalla

Precincts 18/34 - Angelina College Community Services Conference Center, RM 104 - 3500 S. First St. in Lufkin

Precincts 19/39 - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - 606 Bending Oak in Lufkin

Precinct 20 - Brandon Community Center - 1612 Keltys St. in Lufkin

Precinct 21 - Lufkin Shrine Club - 3906 US HWY 69 North in Lufkin

Precinct 22 - Pollok Baptist Church - 1053 Paul Townsend Rd. in Pollok

Precincts 23/24 - Bethel Assembly of God - 3863 Ted Trout Dr. in Lufkin

Precinct 25 - Woodlawn Baptist Church - 4172 HWY 103 West in Lufkin

Precinct 26 - Bald Hill Baptist Church - 128 Leon Tillman Rd. in Lufkin

Precincts 27/28 - Fairview Baptist Church - 3742 FM 2108/FM 58 in Lufkin

Precinct 30 - First Ora Missionary Baptist Church - 110 Faye Jones Rd. in Huntington

Precinct 33 - Salem Baptist Church - 965 Ralph Nerren Rd. in Huntington

Precinct 35 - Harmony Hill Baptist Church - 2708 S. Chestnut Dr. in Lufkin

Precinct 40 - Southside Baptist Church - 1615 Tulane Dr. in Lufkin

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 12 - Gallatin Community Center - 626 S. Chandler St. in Gallatin

Precinct 13 - Rocky Springs Baptist Church - 653 FM 1910 W. in Jacksonville

Precinct 14 - Craft Baptist Church - CR 1616 in Jacksonville

Precinct 15 - First Christian Church - 1920 Beaumont St in Jacksonville

Precinct 22 - Shady Grove Church of Christ - 471 FM 2962 S. in Rusk

Precinct 23 - Salem Baptist Church - 1500 FM 241 S. in Rusk

Precinct 24 - Singletary Memorial Library - 207 E. 6th St. in Rusk

Precinct 25 - The River Church - 264 Rusk Ave. in Wells

Precinct 26 - The River Church - 595 Marcus Street in Alto

Precinct 27 - Stella Hill Memorial Library - 200 San Antonio Rd. in Alto

Precinct 28 - Maranatha Community Worship Center - 214 CR 2131 in Maydelle

Precinct 32 - Mt. Selman Methodist Church - 135 CR 3701 in Bullard

Precinct 33 - East Lake Baptist Church - 153 Eastdale Lane in Bullard

Precinct 34 - 1st Baptist Church Mixon - 4975 FM 177 E. in Jacksonville

Precinct 35 - Cove Springs Community Church - 4948 HWY 175 W. in Jacksonville

Precinct 36 - New Hope Baptist Church - 12580 FM 747 S. in Jacksonville

Precinct 37 - Mt. Haven CME Church - 15807 FM 747 N. in Jacksonville

Precinct 38 - Jacksonville College Theater - 215 Kickapoo St. in Jacksonville

Precinct 42 - N. Bolton St. Christian Church - 702 N. Bolton St. in Jacksonville

Precinct 43 - Norman Activity Center 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville

Precinct 44 - Afton Grove Baptist Church - 360 CR 4208 in Jacksonville

Precinct 45 - New Summerfield 1st Baptist Church - 201 Church St. in New Summerfield

Precinct 46 - Blackjack Baptist Church - 18214 HWY 110 N. in Troup

Precinct 47 - 1st Baptist Church - 7282 HWY 110 N. in Jacksonville

Precinct 48 - Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church - 212 CR 4705 in Troup

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Longview Community Center - 500 E. Whaley Street in Longview

Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church - 2500 McCann Road in Longview

Pine Presbyterian Church - 4102 Tryon Rd. in Longview

Judson Community Center - 1120 FM 1844 in Longview

Spring Hill First Baptist Church - 4000 Gilmer Rd. in Longview

Pine Tree Community Center - 1701 Pine Tree Rd. in Longview

Community Connections - 501 Pine Tree Rd. in Longview

Greggton Community Center - 3211 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview

Calvary Baptist Church - 471 Tenneryville Rd. in Longview

Emmanuel Baptist Church - 501 E. Highway 80 in White Oak

Gladewater First Methodist Church - 217 W. Quitman Ave. in Gladewater

Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria - 5219 Old HWY 135 N. in Liberty City

Kilgore Community Center - 622 Kay St. in Kilgore

Meadowbrook Country Club - 1306 Houston St. in Kilgore

Elderville Community Center - 10450 HWY 349 in Longview

Saint Mark CME Church - 1100 Sapphire St. in Longview

Stamper Park Resource Center - 502 S. Center St. in Longview

Broughton Recreation Center - 801 S. MLK Blvd. in Longview

**All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1 - Marshall Convention Center - 2501 East End Blvd. S. in Marshall

Precinct 2 - E.T.B.U Spiritual Life BUilding - 1 Tiger Dr. in Marshall

Precinct 3 - Wiley College - Pemberton Bldg - 1100 Wiley Ave. in Marshall

Precinct 4 - Lions Community Center - 1201 Louisiana St. in Marshall

Precinct 5 - T.J. Taylor Community Center - 15642 FM 134 in Karnack

Precinct 6 - Harrison County ESD 9 Central Fire Station - 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields

Precinct 7 - Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station Scottsville - 9432 US HWY 80 E. in Marshall

Precinct 8 - St. Marks Methodist Church - 1101 Jasper Dr. in Marshall

Precinct 9 - Harrison County ESD 2 Station 3 - 9091 SH 154 in Marshall

Precinct 10 - Harrison County ESD 4 Station 4 - 4476 SH 43 S. in Marshall

Precinct 11 - Harrison County Airport - 2100 Warren Dr. in Marshall

Precinct 12 - Gold Hall Community Center - 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville

Precinct 13 - West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Station 3 - 19797 FM 449 in Longview

Precinct 14 - Woodlawn Community Center - 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn

Precinct 15 - Harleton Community Center - 4335 Community St. in Harleton

Precinct 16 - Smyrna Methodist Church - 18626 FM 450 N. in Diana

Precinct 17 - Scottsville Community Center - 135 Green St. in Scottsville

Precinct 18 - Marshall City Arena - 3310 Poplar St. in Marshall

Precinct 19 - West Harrison VFD ESD 1 Main Fire Station - 2656 S. Access Rd. in Longview

Precinct 20 - Waskom Sub-courthouse - 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom

Precinct 21 - Friendship Baptist Church - 1140 FM 1186 in Marshall

Precinct 22 - Marshall Public Library - 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall

Precinct 23 - Morton Baptist Church - 22177 SH 154 in Diana

Precinct 24 - Athey Baptist Church - 14268 SH 154 in Harleton

Precinct 25 - Woodland Hills Baptist Church - 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview

Precinct 26 - Evangelical Presbyterian Church - 4700 Victory Dr. in Marshall

**All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Lakeview Assembly of God - 700 E. Cedar Creek Pkwy. in Seven Points

Cross Roads ISD - 14434 FM 59 in Malakoff

Malakoff City Hall - 109 S. Melton in Malakoff

Caney City Fire Station - 15241 Barron Dr. in Caney City

Trinidad Comm. Center - 111 E. Front St. in Trinidad

Oran White Civic Center - 701 N. Tool Dr. in Tool

Eustace School - 318 Hwy 316 S. in Eustace

Gun Barrel City Hall - 1716 W. Main in Gun Barrel

St. Peter's Lutheran Church - 101 Luther Lane in Gun Barrel

Payne Springs Fire Station - 12650 TX-198 in Eustace

The Texan - A Lankmard Venue - 209 E. Tyler St. in Athens

Faith Baptist Church - 13567 TX-31 in Brownsboro

Chandler Community Center - 811 HWY 31 E in Chandler

Murchison School - 9661 E. Bankhead St. in Murchison

Bethel Christian Church - 10888 CR 3817 in Athens

Westside Volunteer Fire Department - 2563 FM 315 S. in Chandler

Athens First Baptist (ROC) - 105 S Carroll in Athens

Coffee City Community Center - 7019 Pleasant Ridge Rd. in Frankston

Moore Station Community Center - 4720 CR 4319 in Larue

Henderson County Larue Complex - 9551 DR 4719 in Larue

Berryville City Hall - 23170 CR 4117 in Frankston

Faith Fellowship Church - 5330 Hwy 175 E. in Athens

Shady Oaks Baptist - 9536 FM 59 in Athens

**All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1 - Carthage Missionary Baptist Church - 916 W. Sabine St. in Carthage

Precinct 2 - Carthage Community Center - 200 Park Dr. in Carthage

Precinct 3 - Beckville Community Center - 225 S. Washington in Beckville

Precinct 5 - Mt. Zion Baptist Church - 5209 FM 959 in Beckville

Precinct 7 - Comm. 4 VFD Sub Station - 254 CR 3151 in DeBerry

Precinct 8 - Shady Grove Bapt. Church - 138 CR 314 in DeBerry

Precinct 9 - Community Four VFD - 112 FM 9 in Waskom

Precinct 10 - Midyett Baptist Church - 601 CR 326 in DeBerry

Precinct 12 - Deadwood Community Center - 752 CR 445 in Carthage

Precinct 13 - Woods VFD - 208 CR 425 in Tenaha

Precinct 14 - Gary City Hall - 2607 FM 999 in Gary

Precinct 18 - Gary City Hall - 2607 FM 999 in Gary

Precinct 19 - Old Center Community Center - 7093 FM 699 in Tenaha

Precinct 20 - Murvaul Baptist Church - 3390 FM 10 in Carthage

Precinct 22 - Walnut Springs Baptist Church - 1806 FM 1186 in DeBerry

Precinct 26 - Panola Christian Church - 7881 FM 2517 in Carthage

Precinct 27 - Turner Alumni Center - 1023 MLK Blvd. in Carthage

Precinct 28 - Carthage Civic Center - 1702 S. Adams St. in Carthage

Precinct 29 - Galloway Methodist Church - 217 CR 4562 in Carthage

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1 - Rocky Point Community Center - 2134 S. SH 19 in Emory; East Tawakoni

Community Center - 288 Briggs Blvd. in East Tawakoni

Precinct 2 - Bright Star Church Community Center - 1399 RSCR 3480 in Alba; Rose Community Center - 109 Ravine St. in Emory

Precinct 3 - Della Blanton Memorial Hall - 200 RS CR 4370 in Emory; Emory Fire Department - 1205 W. Lennon in Emory

Precinct 4 - Point Community Center - 241 S. First St. in Point; First Baptist Church of Point - 985 Industrial Blvd. in Point

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.-

Bell Elementary - 1409 Hankerson St. in Tyler

Bethel Bible Church - 17121 HWY 69 S. in Tyler

UT Ornelas Center - 3402 Old Omen Rd. in Tyler

Chapel Hill Fire Department - 13802 County Road 220 in Tyler

Crossbrand Cowboy Church - 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler

Dayspring Methodist Church - 310 W. Cumberland RD in Tyler

Dover Baptist Church - 21166 FM 1995 in Tyler

First Baptist Gresham - 16844 CR 165 in Tyler

Glass Recreation Center - 501 W. 32nd St in Tyler

Heritage Building - 1900 Bellwood Rd. in Tyler

Jones/Boshears Elementary - 3450 Chandler Hwy in Tyler

New Harmony Baptist Church - 10251 FM 724 in Tyler

Old Tyler Airport - 150 Airport Dr. n Tyler

Red Springs Fire Department - 16759 FM 14 in Tyler

Smith County Juvenile Attention Center - 2630 Morningside Dr. in Tyler

Soma Church - 3700 Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler

St Louis Baptist Church - 4000 Frankston HWY in Tyler

Noonday Comm Center - 16662 CR 196 in Tyler

St Violet Baptist Church - 14129 FM 2767 in Tyler

Smith County HUB - 304 E Ferguson St. in Tyler

WorkHub - 7922 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler

Three Lakes Middle School - 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy. in Tyler

T.J. Austin Elementary School - 1105 W. Franklin St. in Tyler

Tyler Senior Center - 1915 Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler

Arp 1st Baptist Church - 304 Front St. in Arp

Bullard Southern Baptist - 716 N. Houston S. in Bullard

Flint Baptist Church - 11131 FM 2868 in Flint

Hideaway Member Svc - 101 Hide A Way Ln. in Hideaway

Lindale Kinzie Comm Center - 912 Mt. Sylvan St. in Lindale

Cameron-J Jarvis Library - 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

First Baptist-Whitehouse - 801 E. Main St. in Whitehouse

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church - 10519 FM 344 E. in Whitehouse

TASCA Activity Center - 10495 CR 2167 in Whitehouse

Starrville Church Living God - 18396 HWY 271 in Winona

Victor Kay Gymnasium - 605 Wildcat Dr. in Winona

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1, 19 - Indian Rock Baptist Church - 4944 SH 154 E. in Gilmer

Precinct 2 - East Mountain Community Center - 103 Municipal Dr. in Gilmer

Precinct 3 - Glenwood Water Department - 6792 FM 726 S. in Gilmer

Precinct 4 - Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138 - 10478 SH 154 in Diana

Precinct 5 - Assembly of God Church - 1060 US HWY 271 N. in Gilmer

Precinct 6 - Walnut Creek Baptist Church - 1969 N. Sego Lily Rd. in Diana

Precinct 7 - Ore City Community Center - 408 Althea in Ore City

Precinct 8 - Frontier Cowboy Church - 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer

Precinct 9 - Big Sandy ISD - #1 Wildcat Dr. in Big Sandy

Precinct 10 Pritchett Community Center - 1092 FM 1404 in Big Sandy

Precincts 11, 16 - St. James Baptist Church - 2800 W. Commerce in Gladewater

Precinct 12 - Enon Community Center - 5223 Armadillo Rd. in Gilmer

Precinct 13 - Oak Hill Baptist Church - 3084 FM 2088 in Gilmer

Precinct 14 - Simpsonville Fire Station - 10282 FM 556 in Gilmer

Precinct 15 - Rosewood Baptist Church - 8261 Arrowwood Rd. in Gilmer

Precincts 17, 20, 21 - Upshur County Library - 702 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1-A - Grace Bible Fellowship - 17897 FM 1255 in Canton

Precinct 1-B - Grand Saline Chamber Pavilion - 203 NE Pacific in Grand Saline

Precinct 1-C - Pruitt Baptist Church Recreation Center - 9908 SH 110 in Van

Precinct 1-D Randall Hall - 1069 VZCR 1129 in Fruitvale

Precinct 1-E - Bateman Center - 202 Bateman St. in Edgewood

Precinct 2-A - Old Canton City Hall - 290 E. Tyler St. in Canton

Precinct 2-B - Old Bethel Baptist Church - 103 VZCR 2313 in Canton

Precinct 2-C - Phalba Independent Church - Fellowship Hall - 11064 State Hwy. 198 in Mabank

Precinct 2-D - High Community Center - VZCR 2120 & 2114 in Canton

Precinct 3-A - Senior Citizens Center - 200 W. Grove St. in Canton

Precinct 3-B - St. Mark's CME Church - Fellowship Hall - 402 S Third St. in Wills Point

Precinct 3-C Wills Point Community Center - 307 N. Fourth St. in Wills Point

Precinct 3-D - Edgewood Church of Christ - Fellowship Hall - 15915 US HWY 80 in Edgewood

Precinct 4-A - First Assembly of God - 801 E. HWY 243 in Canton

Precinct 4-B - Van Community Center - 310 Chestnut in Van

Precinct 4-C - Ben Wheeler Fire Dept. - 5480 FM 858 in Ben Wheeler

Precinct 4-D - Edom Community Center - 150 VZCR 4800 (100 Old School Rd.) in Edom

Precinct 4-E - Bridge Fellowship Student Center - 12199 FM 858 in Martins Mill

**All polling locations open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Precinct 1-1 - Carroll Green Civic Center - 602 McAllister St. in Quitman

Precinct 1-2 - Yantis Community Center - 101 City Cir. in Yantis

Precinct 1-3 - Alba Community Center in Alba

Precinct 1-4 - Harold Simmons County Center - 5921 FM 779 in Golden

Precincts 2-1, 2-3 - First United Methodist Ministries Center - 612 N. Newsom St. in Mineola

Precinct 2-2 - Mineola City Hall - 300 Greenville HWY in Mineola

Precinct 3-1 - Quitman Public Library - 202 E. Goode St. in Quitman

Precinct 3-2 - Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department - 126 PR 7869 in Holly Lake Ranch

Precinct 3-3 - Hawkins Community Center - 301 Lynch St. in Hawkins

Precinct 4-1, 4-4 - Quitman City Hall - 401 E Goode St in Quitman

Precinct 4-2, 4-3 - Winnsboro City Auditorium - HWY 515 To Wheeler Dr. in Winnsboro

WHAT YOU NEED TO VOTE

Senate Bill 5, passed by the 85th Legislature, Regular Session, requires voters who possess an acceptable form of photo identification for voting listed below to present that identification in order to vote in person in all Texas elections.

For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID to vote in Texas:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above may present a supporting form of identification and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Reasonable impediments identified on the Reasonable Impediment Declaration include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received. You must qualify for one of these reasonable impediments in order to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. A person is subject to prosecution for perjury under Chapter 37, Penal Code, or Section 63.0013 of the Texas Election Code for providing a false statement or false information on a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

PROCEDURES FOR VOTING

When a voter arrives at a polling location, the voter will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is current or, for voters aged 18-69, expired no more than four years. Voters aged 70 or older may present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is expired for any length of time that is otherwise valid. If a voter does not possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of ID and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Election officials are still required by State law to determine whether the voter’s name on the identification provided (acceptable photo ID, or supporting form of ID, if applicable) matches the name on the official list of registered voters (OLRV). After a voter presents their ID, whether it’s an acceptable form of photo ID or a supporting form of ID (if applicable), the election worker will compare it to the OLRV. If the name on the ID matches the name on the list of registered voters, the voter will follow the regular procedures for voting.

If the name does not match exactly but is “substantially similar” to the name on the OLRV, the voter will be permitted to vote as long as the voter signs an affidavit stating that the voter is the same person on the list of registered voters.

If a voter possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place, the voter will still be permitted to vote provisionally. The voter will have six (6) days to present an acceptable form of photo identification to the county voter registrar, or fill out the natural disaster affidavit referenced in the Exemption/Exceptions section below, or the voter’s ballot will be rejected. Alternatively, a voter who possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with said acceptable form of photo ID to, if the voter would otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.

VOTING AMID COVID-19

When casting your ballot amid COVID-19, whether it be early or on Election Day, the League of Women Voters recommends voting during non-peak hours.

"We are all familiar with crowds and long lines on Election Day, especially first thing in the morning, over lunch hours, and after work," the LWV said. "Voters can limit their interaction with the public by planning to vote during non-peak hours, like the middle of the morning and afternoon."

For the State of Texas' latest advisory concerning voting amid COVID-19, click here.

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS

Election results will be tallied and released as they are confirmed.

Some counties will release early voting results as early as 7 p.m. on Election Night. Throughout the evening, more votes will be added as they are counted.

To find election night results, you can visit CBS19.tv/election or the Texas Election Division's results page.