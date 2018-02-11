EAST TEXAS — As we get closer to election day, things are looking to be pretty nice here in East Texas. While it is still early, we can go ahead and look at a few things in general for your weather as you head out to the polls!

East Texas:

The forecast for East Texas isn't looking too bad. Rain and storms will move out overnight Monday and into early Tuesday, with only a small threat for some lingering rain and clouds sticking around by Tuesday morning. Temps for early in the day voting should be in the upper 50s. By lunchtime, we are clearing the skies and temps are up into the 60s. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will allow temps to reach around 70. Polls open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

With no major weather expected, and only a small morning chance for rain, we are thinking the best polling weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

An early look at your election day forecast.

The Rest of Texas:

The rest of Texas should see mild temps and plenty of sunshine as well. Voting weather in the Lone Star State is looking pretty good as of now!

Long Range Future Skycast for Election Day.

No matter the weather it is always important to exercise your right to vote, and regardless of what mother nature has in store, the CBS 19 Weather team has you covered!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX