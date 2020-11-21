Election fraud charge against Chapel Hill ISD employee dismissed

The incident occurred during the CHISD school board election in 2019.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — After a "thorough investigation," the Smith County District Attorney's Office has declined an election fraud charge that was made against a Chapel Hill ISD employee last year.

A Winona woman, who was charged with a misdemeanor in April 2019, had those charges declined because of insufficient evidence. She allegedly tried to fill out four absentee ballots.

