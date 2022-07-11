ELECTION PREVIEW: East Texas school districts hoping bonds pass

East Texans will not only elect those who represent our state government on Tuesday, but they'll also make decisions on school bonds.

Winona ISD will place a $23.5 million bond before voters on Tuesday made up of three propositions.

Proposition A includes a $13.4 million bond for improvements and upgrades to Winona Elementary School classrooms and upgrades to the elementary and middle school cafeterias.

Proposition B includes a $6.5 million bond for improvements to Wildcat Stadium. Proposition C includes a $3.6 million bond for a game day field house for Wildcat Stadium.

Whitehouse ISD's Proposition A includes ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1526 per $100 valuation in Whitehouse ISD for the current year to increase maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district.

At Pittsburg ISD, Proposition A includes an $88.35 dollar bond for construction, renovation, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites.