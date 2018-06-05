Out of the 66,602 voters in Smith County, 3,547 ballots were cast in the May 2018 election according to Smith County's website.

City of Tyler Mayor

Joel Rando: 287

Martin Heines: 2268

City Council, District 2 West

Broderick McGee: 268

Beverly Beavers-Brooks: 230

City Council, District 4 NE

Don Warren: 213

City Council, District 6 South

John Nix: 468

Board of Trustees, Place 3, Bullard ISD

Brent Bishop: 284

Jeff Bragg: 122

Susie Turner Saxion: 188

Board of Trustees, Place 4, Bullard ISD

Michael Roy: 166

Shane Pyle: 186

Stephanie Luper: 246

Steve Adams: 32

Board of Trustees, Place 5, Bullard ISD

Jason Campbell: 536

Winona Mayor

Pat Schlau: 63

Winona Alderman

Curtis Land: 59

Dee Roden: 45

Dennis McKee: 31

Lisa LaFrance: 6

Michael R. Jones: 17

East Texas Municipal Utility District

Proposition 1

East Texas Municipal Utility District to issue $6 million in unlimited tax and revenue bond series 2018

For: 22

Against: 37

Election of officers (vote for none or one)

Cynthia A. Gann: 33

Charles Garrett: 51

Toni R. Quezada: 44

John Weldon: 22

Troup ISD

Place 1 (remaining two-year term)

Burnel "Sonny" Selden: 32

Joe Morris: 46

Place 4:

John Whitsell: 66

Place 5 (full term)

Lee Morris: 25

Gene W. Whitsell: 55

Lufkin ISD voted in a $75 million bond to update school facilities according to the school's website.

"Residents of the Lufkin Independent School District have cast 2,170 votes in favor of Proposition A and 785 against it.

“I’m thrilled that our community sees the need for a new middle school, multi-purpose facility and athletic fields at the high school,” Lufkin ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney said. “It was a team effort to get out factual information so that our community members could make an informed decision. Now, not only will our middle-school students continue to excel in the classroom academically, but they will have a safe, future-ready learning environment. Thank you, Lufkin, for supporting the school district and the vision to ensure that Lufkin remains the best choice for education.”

With all the votes counted, Hall Henderson has received 1,907 votes for trustee, followed by Matt Knight with 1,767, Scott Skelton with 1,300, Andro Branch with 1,130 and David Franssen with 417. Henderson and Skelton retain their seats on the school board, while Knight will join them.

Visit http://www.lufkinisd.org/community/2018-lufkin-isd-bond/ to read more information about what the bond will provide Lufkin ISD, including a Lufkin Middle School overhaul and updates to other aging facilities."

LUFKIN ISD TRUSTEE ELECTION RESULTS

Scott Skelton Hall Henderson David Franssen Andro Branch Matt Knight TOTALS Early voting 969 1,480 296 833 1,404 4,982 Box 1 123 171 54 89 176 613 Box 2 11 16 2 50 12 91 Box 3 43 55 18 15 61 192 Ballots by mail 154 185 47 143 114 643 Paper ballots 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1,300 1,907 417 1,130 1,767 6,521

LUFKIN ISD PROPOSITION A ELECTION RESULTS

For Against TOTALS Early voting 1,659 534 2,193 Box 1 178 100 278 Box 2 55 7 62 Box 3 37 49 86 Ballots by mail 241 95 336 Paper ballots 0 0 0 TOTALS 2,133 736 2,869

Election Returns: Cherokee County (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Voting returns for Cherokee County were as follows as of 8:40 p.m.

City of Cuney *Totals unavailable*

Mayor

Jessie Johnson* winner

Marshall Roberts

Council, Place 2

Dianne Reed* winner

Marilyn McClelland

Council 4

Elizabeth Jenkins* winner

Charles Croff

Ronald Keith Slaughter

City of New Summerfield

Proposition A

"The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of New Summerfield at the rate of one and one half percent (1.5 percent)."

For: 15 votes, 40.5 percent

Against: 22 votes, 59.5 percent

Proposition B

"The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only."

For: 29 votes, 78.4 percent

Against: 8 votes, 21.6 percent

HENDERSON COUNTY

Athens ISD

Place 4

Jennie Mahmoud 462, or 47.8 percent

Gina L. Hunter 505, or 52.2 percent

City of Gun Barrel

City Council, Place 2 - East

Ron Wyrick 40 votes, or 67.8 percent

Michael Slingerland 19 votes, or 32.2 percent

City Council, Place 4 - West

Anne Mullins 107 votes, 91.45 percent

Mayor, at large

David Skains 151 votes, or 85.8 percent

City of Malakoff

Councilmember (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Vincent Bailey Jr., 97, or 37.5 percent

Kevin Kilman, 45, 17.4 percent

Michael Courson, 26, or 10 percent

Merrilyn Tarver, 91, or 35.1

City of Seven Points

Mayor

Bill Hash, 56 votes, or 68.3 percent

Kenneth McConnell, 26 votes, or 31.7 percent

Eustace ISD

Proposition A

"The issuance of $27.5 million of bonds by the Eustace Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof."

For 268, or 50.1

Against 267, or 49.9

(Election is still pending provisional ballots and mail in ballots)

Palestine General Election results

There has been a tie for Council District 5 in the general election, and on Proposition H in the special election.

According to City Secretary Teresa Hererra, the City will wait until Monday to determine if any mail-in ballots with today's date have been received. If there are ballots with today's date stamped, they will be counted.

District 3

Janice Hall: 29

Vickey L. Chivers: 62

District 5:

Doug Smith: 77

Dana Goolsby: 77

Proposition A (Public hearings for any annexation)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 287 11 14 17 21 52 23 425 Against 50 7 2 4 4 6 6 79

Proposition B (Utilize state law for financing; municipal court judge)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 238 7 10 13 17 34 17 336 Against 101 12 6 9 4 24 13 169

Proposition C (Clarifies conflicts of interest to follow state law)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 244 8 11 17 13 40 21 354 Against 84 11 5 6 7 18 8 139

Proposition D (Lengthens residency requirements for mayor, council)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 273 11 9 18 19 49 24 403 Against 65 8 7 5 2 10 6 103

Proposition E (Utilize state law for municipal elections)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 263 9 15 13 15 44 20 379 Against 65 10 1 7 6 13 10 112

Proposition F (Clarifies city manager residency requirement; employee grievances)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 268 8 13 16 19 46 21 391 Against 63 11 3 4 3 12 9 105

Proposition G (Utilize state law for budget preparation)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 233 7 12 14 17 42 18 343 Against 95 12 4 6 3 14 12 146

Proposition H (Changes to salary for mayor, council)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 172 3 8 12 13 28 9 245 Against 156 16 8 8 7 29 21 245

Proposition I (Utilize state law for recalling mayor, elected official)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 268 8 15 17 17 44 22 391 Against 53 11 1 3 3 14 8 93

Proposition J (Utilize state law for franchising fees)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 211 5 13 13 13 33 17 305 Against 113 14 3 7 7 21 12 177

Proposition K (Requires charter review every five years)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 261 9 13 15 19 45 21 383 Against 65 10 3 6 2 13 9 108

Proposition L (Non-substantive changes)

Early Voting District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 Total For 250 8 13 14 16 46 16 363 Against 82 11 3 6 5 11 14 132

Results are in for the municipal and school district elections in Wood County.

Below are the complete, unofficial returns for Wood County races.

City of Hawkins

Council, Position 1

Cody Jorgenson – 153 votes, or 77.3 percent

Glyndia Lane – 45 votes, or 22.7 percent

Council, Position 3

Stephen Lucas – 138 votes, or 69 percent

Silas Franks – 62 votes, or 31 percent

Hawkins ISD

Board of Trustees (vote for none, one or two)

Gloria Holland – 269 votes, or 34.3 percent

Hal Conover – 224 votes, or 28.5 percent

Blake Warren – 292 votes, or 37.2 percent

Proposition A

For – 290 votes, or 60.8 percent

Against – 187 votes, or 39.2 percent

"The issuance of $4.1 million of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of new school buses, and the purchase of technology, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof."

Proposition B

For – 225 votes, or 46.9 percent

Against – 255 votes, or 53.1 percent

"The issuance of $900,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school, buildings in the district, including artificial turf for an athletic field and the levying of the tax in payment thereof."

Mineola ISD

Trustee (two at-large positions)

Jill Quiambao – 309 votes, or 25.9 percent

Daniel Louderman – 344 votes, or 28.9 percent

Regan Brandon – 203 votes, or 17 percent

Jay McGough – 336 votes, or 28.2 percent

City of Quitman

City Alderman

Kevin Gilbreath – 58 votes, or 17.2 percent

Toni Cole – 54 votes, or 16 percent

Susan Resnik – 70 votes, or 20.8 percent

Jack Robinson – 94 votes, or 27.9 percent

J.R. Evans – 61 votes, or 18.1 percent

Quitman ISD

Board of Trustees (Vote for none, one, two or three)

Royce Patterson – 144 votes, or 28.3 percent

Michael Hipp II – 138 votes, or 27.1 percent

Tiffany Gilbreath – 69 votes, or 13.6 percent

Jeremy Smith –158 votes, or 31 percent

City of Winnsboro

Alderperson (Vote for none, one or two)

Armel Crocker - 56 votes, or 21.1 percent

Michael Jaynes - 61 votes, or 22.9 percent

Jim Hollowell - 66 votes, or 24.8 percent

Brenda Shirley - 83 votes, or 31.2 percent

The polls have closed and results are beginning to trickle in for elections in Rusk County.

Below are the complete, but unofficial returns for races in Rusk County as of 7 p.m.

Tatum ISD

Board of Trustees

Place 3

Erma McAlister Coleman 139 votes, or 30.3 percent

Matt Crawford – 320 votes or 69.7 percent

City of Overton

Proposition A

For – 64 votes, or 80 percent

Against – 16 votes, or 20 percent

"Shall the City of Overton, Texas, be authorized to abolish (repeal) the existing Section 4A sales and use tax for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises of the rate of one-half of 1 percent, and concurrently adopt (recapture) a Section 4B economic development sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of 1 percent to undertake projects as described in Section 4B of the Development Corporation Act, as amended from time to time, including but not limited to projects for public parks, park facilities, museums, sports facilities, affordable housing, open space improvements, landscape of public facilities, and projects related to recreational or community facilities, and projects to promote new or expanded business enterprises that create or retain jobs, and streets and roads, drainage, and related improvements, demolition of existing structures, or land, buildings, equipment facilities that are related to any of the above projects and any other projects that the board determines will promote new or expanded business enterprises that create or retain jobs, and the maintenance and operations expenses for any of the above described projects."

