Out of the 66,602 voters in Smith County, 3,547 ballots were cast in the May 2018 election according to Smith County's website.
City of Tyler Mayor
Joel Rando: 287
Martin Heines: 2268
City Council, District 2 West
Broderick McGee: 268
Beverly Beavers-Brooks: 230
City Council, District 4 NE
Don Warren: 213
City Council, District 6 South
John Nix: 468
Board of Trustees, Place 3, Bullard ISD
Brent Bishop: 284
Jeff Bragg: 122
Susie Turner Saxion: 188
Board of Trustees, Place 4, Bullard ISD
Michael Roy: 166
Shane Pyle: 186
Stephanie Luper: 246
Steve Adams: 32
Board of Trustees, Place 5, Bullard ISD
Jason Campbell: 536
Winona Mayor
Pat Schlau: 63
Winona Alderman
Curtis Land: 59
Dee Roden: 45
Dennis McKee: 31
Lisa LaFrance: 6
Michael R. Jones: 17
East Texas Municipal Utility District
Proposition 1
East Texas Municipal Utility District to issue $6 million in unlimited tax and revenue bond series 2018
For: 22
Against: 37
Election of officers (vote for none or one)
Cynthia A. Gann: 33
Charles Garrett: 51
Toni R. Quezada: 44
John Weldon: 22
Troup ISD
Place 1 (remaining two-year term)
Burnel "Sonny" Selden: 32
Joe Morris: 46
Place 4:
John Whitsell: 66
Place 5 (full term)
Lee Morris: 25
Gene W. Whitsell: 55
Lufkin ISD voted in a $75 million bond to update school facilities according to the school's website.
"Residents of the Lufkin Independent School District have cast 2,170 votes in favor of Proposition A and 785 against it.
“I’m thrilled that our community sees the need for a new middle school, multi-purpose facility and athletic fields at the high school,” Lufkin ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya Goffney said. “It was a team effort to get out factual information so that our community members could make an informed decision. Now, not only will our middle-school students continue to excel in the classroom academically, but they will have a safe, future-ready learning environment. Thank you, Lufkin, for supporting the school district and the vision to ensure that Lufkin remains the best choice for education.”
With all the votes counted, Hall Henderson has received 1,907 votes for trustee, followed by Matt Knight with 1,767, Scott Skelton with 1,300, Andro Branch with 1,130 and David Franssen with 417. Henderson and Skelton retain their seats on the school board, while Knight will join them.
Visit http://www.lufkinisd.org/community/2018-lufkin-isd-bond/ to read more information about what the bond will provide Lufkin ISD, including a Lufkin Middle School overhaul and updates to other aging facilities."
LUFKIN ISD TRUSTEE ELECTION RESULTS
|Scott
Skelton
|Hall
Henderson
|David
Franssen
|Andro
Branch
|Matt
Knight
|TOTALS
|Early voting
|969
|1,480
|296
|833
|1,404
|4,982
|Box 1
|123
|171
|54
|89
|176
|613
|Box 2
|11
|16
|2
|50
|12
|91
|Box 3
|43
|55
|18
|15
|61
|192
|Ballots by mail
|154
|185
|47
|143
|114
|643
|Paper ballots
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1,300
|1,907
|417
|1,130
|1,767
|6,521
LUFKIN ISD PROPOSITION A ELECTION RESULTS
|For
|Against
|TOTALS
|Early voting
|1,659
|534
|2,193
|Box 1
|178
|100
|278
|Box 2
|55
|7
|62
|Box 3
|37
|49
|86
|Ballots by mail
|241
|95
|336
|Paper ballots
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|2,133
|736
|2,869
Election Returns: Cherokee County (Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Voting returns for Cherokee County were as follows as of 8:40 p.m.
City of Cuney *Totals unavailable*
Mayor
Jessie Johnson* winner
Marshall Roberts
Council, Place 2
Dianne Reed* winner
Marilyn McClelland
Council 4
Elizabeth Jenkins* winner
Charles Croff
Ronald Keith Slaughter
City of New Summerfield
Proposition A
"The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of New Summerfield at the rate of one and one half percent (1.5 percent)."
For: 15 votes, 40.5 percent
Against: 22 votes, 59.5 percent
Proposition B
"The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only."
For: 29 votes, 78.4 percent
Against: 8 votes, 21.6 percent
HENDERSON COUNTY
Athens ISD
Place 4
Jennie Mahmoud 462, or 47.8 percent
Gina L. Hunter 505, or 52.2 percent
City of Gun Barrel
City Council, Place 2 - East
Ron Wyrick 40 votes, or 67.8 percent
Michael Slingerland 19 votes, or 32.2 percent
City Council, Place 4 - West
Anne Mullins 107 votes, 91.45 percent
Mayor, at large
David Skains 151 votes, or 85.8 percent
City of Malakoff
Councilmember (Vote for none, one, two or three)
Vincent Bailey Jr., 97, or 37.5 percent
Kevin Kilman, 45, 17.4 percent
Michael Courson, 26, or 10 percent
Merrilyn Tarver, 91, or 35.1
City of Seven Points
Mayor
Bill Hash, 56 votes, or 68.3 percent
Kenneth McConnell, 26 votes, or 31.7 percent
Eustace ISD
Proposition A
"The issuance of $27.5 million of bonds by the Eustace Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof."
For 268, or 50.1
Against 267, or 49.9
(Election is still pending provisional ballots and mail in ballots)
Palestine General Election results
There has been a tie for Council District 5 in the general election, and on Proposition H in the special election.
According to City Secretary Teresa Hererra, the City will wait until Monday to determine if any mail-in ballots with today's date have been received. If there are ballots with today's date stamped, they will be counted.
District 3
Janice Hall: 29
Vickey L. Chivers: 62
District 5:
Doug Smith: 77
Dana Goolsby: 77
Proposition A (Public hearings for any annexation)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|287
|11
|14
|17
|21
|52
|23
|425
|Against
|50
|7
|2
|4
|4
|6
|6
|79
Proposition B (Utilize state law for financing; municipal court judge)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|238
|7
|10
|13
|17
|34
|17
|336
|Against
|101
|12
|6
|9
|4
|24
|13
|169
Proposition C (Clarifies conflicts of interest to follow state law)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|244
|8
|11
|17
|13
|40
|21
|354
|Against
|84
|11
|5
|6
|7
|18
|8
|139
Proposition D (Lengthens residency requirements for mayor, council)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|273
|11
|9
|18
|19
|49
|24
|403
|Against
|65
|8
|7
|5
|2
|10
|6
|103
Proposition E (Utilize state law for municipal elections)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|263
|9
|15
|13
|15
|44
|20
|379
|Against
|65
|10
|1
|7
|6
|13
|10
|112
Proposition F (Clarifies city manager residency requirement; employee grievances)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|268
|8
|13
|16
|19
|46
|21
|391
|Against
|63
|11
|3
|4
|3
|12
|9
|105
Proposition G (Utilize state law for budget preparation)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|233
|7
|12
|14
|17
|42
|18
|343
|Against
|95
|12
|4
|6
|3
|14
|12
|146
Proposition H (Changes to salary for mayor, council)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|172
|3
|8
|12
|13
|28
|9
|245
|Against
|156
|16
|8
|8
|7
|29
|21
|245
Proposition I (Utilize state law for recalling mayor, elected official)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|268
|8
|15
|17
|17
|44
|22
|391
|Against
|53
|11
|1
|3
|3
|14
|8
|93
Proposition J (Utilize state law for franchising fees)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|211
|5
|13
|13
|13
|33
|17
|305
|Against
|113
|14
|3
|7
|7
|21
|12
|177
Proposition K (Requires charter review every five years)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|261
|9
|13
|15
|19
|45
|21
|383
|Against
|65
|10
|3
|6
|2
|13
|9
|108
Proposition L (Non-substantive changes)
|Early Voting
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|Total
|For
|250
|8
|13
|14
|16
|46
|16
|363
|Against
|82
|11
|3
|6
|5
|11
|14
|132
Results are in for the municipal and school district elections in Wood County.
Below are the complete, unofficial returns for Wood County races.
City of Hawkins
Council, Position 1
Cody Jorgenson – 153 votes, or 77.3 percent
Glyndia Lane – 45 votes, or 22.7 percent
Council, Position 3
Stephen Lucas – 138 votes, or 69 percent
Silas Franks – 62 votes, or 31 percent
Hawkins ISD
Board of Trustees (vote for none, one or two)
Gloria Holland – 269 votes, or 34.3 percent
Hal Conover – 224 votes, or 28.5 percent
Blake Warren – 292 votes, or 37.2 percent
Proposition A
For – 290 votes, or 60.8 percent
Against – 187 votes, or 39.2 percent
"The issuance of $4.1 million of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of new school buses, and the purchase of technology, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof."
Proposition B
For – 225 votes, or 46.9 percent
Against – 255 votes, or 53.1 percent
"The issuance of $900,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school, buildings in the district, including artificial turf for an athletic field and the levying of the tax in payment thereof."
Mineola ISD
Trustee (two at-large positions)
Jill Quiambao – 309 votes, or 25.9 percent
Daniel Louderman – 344 votes, or 28.9 percent
Regan Brandon – 203 votes, or 17 percent
Jay McGough – 336 votes, or 28.2 percent
City of Quitman
City Alderman
Kevin Gilbreath – 58 votes, or 17.2 percent
Toni Cole – 54 votes, or 16 percent
Susan Resnik – 70 votes, or 20.8 percent
Jack Robinson – 94 votes, or 27.9 percent
J.R. Evans – 61 votes, or 18.1 percent
Quitman ISD
Board of Trustees (Vote for none, one, two or three)
Royce Patterson – 144 votes, or 28.3 percent
Michael Hipp II – 138 votes, or 27.1 percent
Tiffany Gilbreath – 69 votes, or 13.6 percent
Jeremy Smith –158 votes, or 31 percent
City of Winnsboro
Alderperson (Vote for none, one or two)
Armel Crocker - 56 votes, or 21.1 percent
Michael Jaynes - 61 votes, or 22.9 percent
Jim Hollowell - 66 votes, or 24.8 percent
Brenda Shirley - 83 votes, or 31.2 percent
The polls have closed and results are beginning to trickle in for elections in Rusk County.
Below are the complete, but unofficial returns for races in Rusk County as of 7 p.m.
Tatum ISD
Board of Trustees
Place 3
Erma McAlister Coleman 139 votes, or 30.3 percent
Matt Crawford – 320 votes or 69.7 percent
City of Overton
Proposition A
For – 64 votes, or 80 percent
Against – 16 votes, or 20 percent
"Shall the City of Overton, Texas, be authorized to abolish (repeal) the existing Section 4A sales and use tax for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises of the rate of one-half of 1 percent, and concurrently adopt (recapture) a Section 4B economic development sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of 1 percent to undertake projects as described in Section 4B of the Development Corporation Act, as amended from time to time, including but not limited to projects for public parks, park facilities, museums, sports facilities, affordable housing, open space improvements, landscape of public facilities, and projects related to recreational or community facilities, and projects to promote new or expanded business enterprises that create or retain jobs, and streets and roads, drainage, and related improvements, demolition of existing structures, or land, buildings, equipment facilities that are related to any of the above projects and any other projects that the board determines will promote new or expanded business enterprises that create or retain jobs, and the maintenance and operations expenses for any of the above described projects."