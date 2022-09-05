Elections across East Texas have voted on school bonds

Mineola ISD passed an almost $30 million dollar bond, while other districts like New Diana ISD didn't see a big voter turnout.

MINEOLA, Texas — Two districts in Northern East Texas understood the impact of rising gas prices and house appraisals had on voters.

But, only one of those districts got the thumbs up from voters for their school bond.

"We had a lot of opportunity to be educated about what it was going to entail," Roy Shockey, campaign treasurer of Friends of Mineola ISD said.

Mineola ISD is one of the school districts that had their voters approve an almost $30 million bond.

The proposal includes a new primary school, a remodel of the high school vocational building, and much more.

This approval couldn’t have been done without support from a special group.

"We formed the Friends of Mineola ISD, a special purpose committee to support the passage," Shockey said. "I think some of the bond issues before were a little bit more overreaching, and a little bit more ambitious. There was some organized opposition, this time, there was very minimal opposition."

Minimal, because the school wanted to ensure the people of Mineola knew what they were voting for.



"We talked to a lot of people in our community about where it was," Cody Mize, Superintendent of Mineola ISD said. "Whether if it's a tax rate that people felt like they could live with, where we could address the needs that we had in the district. But, also be as conservative as we could, because we know appraisal values continue to go up."

Appraisal increases have started to show up in the mail of every home owner. Possibly adding to the rejection of two New Diana ISD bonds.

"While the district is disappointed in the result of our recent bond election," Greg Pope, the Assistant Superintendent of New Diana ISD said. "We readily acknowledge the world events, inflation, and recent property tax increases seemed to be determining factors in the decision of district voters."

Pope acknowledges the difficulties of being a small district with low voter turnout.

If a new bond is brought up by the school board in November and voted to pass, it would fix shifting buildings, expand the band hall for the influx of new students, and much more.

Pope is uncertain if the community will further discuss bonds for athletics like tennis and a softball field press box.

Something Mineola ISD completely avoided.