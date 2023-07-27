Longview house suffers $50K in damages caused by electrical fire

Through the investigation, fire officials discovered the fire began in or near the electrical panel and made its way into the attic through the inside of the wall.

LONGVIEW, AB — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Longview Monday morning.

The Longview Fire Department said upon arrival at 1608 Harris Street, they saw flames coming from the attic area of the home.

After crews extinguished the fire in the attic, an investigation was performed.

Through the investigation, fire officials discovered the fire began in or near the electrical panel and made its way into the attic through the inside of the wall.

Officials said there was only water damage to the interior living area, and they predict the estimation to be $50,000.00 in damages.