Nacogdoches elementary school on lockdown as police respond to man barricaded in home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas elementary school is on lockdown due to a man who has barricaded himself in a home.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Stewart St. to serve felony warrants on a man

Police say the man barricaded himself in the home rather than surrendering. Officials believe he is in the home alone..

"At this time our SWAT Team along with negotiators are on scene," the NPD said in a statement. "We are communicating with the suspect attempting to get him to surrender."

As per protocol, police asked Carpenter Elementary to go on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Anyone living in the areas is asked to stay at home and not come to the scene.