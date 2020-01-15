WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football fans or not, many East Texans are fans of Patrick Mahomes, Jr. and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2019 NFL MVP is nothing short of a hometown hero. The success of the 2014 Whitehouse graduate is taking him to his second consecutive AFC Championship Game in an only three-year span.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the community to paint the town red and gold in support of Mahomes.

"I'm pretty excited because the community is coming together as one," Shawna Driggers, Admin for the Chamber of Commerce said."The reason we've gone just a little bit later is because we actually have more than just Patrick in the NFL. Dylan Cantrell plays for the L.A. Chargers. Even though Patrick is our MVP player, we support everybody."

Paint the town red and gold Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce

kytx

Mahomes arguably has the biggest support from his aunt's third-grade classroom at Stanton Smith Elementary School in Whitehouse. In fact, the kids have been rooting for him since the first day of school back in August.

"They'll come to me after the game and tell me about Patrick's no-look pass, or come to me after the game and tell me what he did," Jill Herrington, aunt of Patrick Mahomes said.

"He's a really good quarterback and I think he's going to be better than Tom Brady," third-grade student Jacob Elrod said. "I want to become a quarterback like him."

"He's inspired many people," Savannah Volk, also a third-grade student at the elementary school said.

Ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, the students painted signs red and gold.

Several of the third graders made final score predictions ranging from 10-0 to 100-0.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. CT only on CBS19.

RELATED: RED & GOLD: Whitehouse encourages businesses, residents to support Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC title game

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' high school coach not surprised by stars NFL success

RELATED: Want to win a Patrick Mahomes prize pack? Download the app to enter!

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Giveaway Rules