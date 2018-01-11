ELKHART — Wednesday's Halloween storms brought damage to several areas around East Texas.

At the First Baptist Church on Highway 294 in Elkhart, wind caused significant damage to both the building and the property.

(Source: Elkhart First Baptist Church)

The steeple and some shingles were blown off due to high wind. This caused water to leak into the foyer and Fellowship Halls causing further damage.

The church also had damage to the awning and the sign.

In addition to the church, several large trees were blown down across property.

(Source: Elkhart First Baptist Church)

The church had planned an event, Trunk or Treat, to be inside the church. However, church leaders canceled that event at about 4 p.m. due to the possibility of severe weather.

"We are very thankful and praise God we made that decision as people could have been hurt as well as vehicles damaged," Ministerial Assistant Barbara Andrews said. "God is good!"

Church members along with others in the Elkhart community came out to the church Thursday to help with the clean up process.

