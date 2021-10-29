x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Elkhart man dies in motorcycle crash near Slocum

Justin Meredith, 48, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a culvert.
Credit: CBS19

SLOCUM, Texas — A 48-year-old Elkhart man has died following a one-vehicle crash near Slocum, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported. 

On Thursday, Oct. 28, DPS troopers were called to a crash on CR153 four miles southeast of Slocum in Anderson county. 

The preliminary investigation shows that Justin Meredith, 48, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling southeast on CR153. Meredith came out of a curve at an unsafe speed and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle struck a culvert in the east ditch. Meredith and the motorcycle came to a stop in the east ditch.

Meredith was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge James Todd of Precinct #3 and was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available.

Related Articles

In Other News

Peete Elementary School celebrates Red Ribbon Week with special book parade