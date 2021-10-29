Elkhart man dies in motorcycle crash near Slocum

Justin Meredith, 48, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into a culvert.

SLOCUM, Texas — A 48-year-old Elkhart man has died following a one-vehicle crash near Slocum, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, DPS troopers were called to a crash on CR153 four miles southeast of Slocum in Anderson county.

The preliminary investigation shows that Justin Meredith, 48, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling southeast on CR153. Meredith came out of a curve at an unsafe speed and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle struck a culvert in the east ditch. Meredith and the motorcycle came to a stop in the east ditch.

Meredith was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge James Todd of Precinct #3 and was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.