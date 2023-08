Dr. Milky Way was the zoo's education animal ambassador who connected with thousands of humans throughout his lifetime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo has announced Dr. Milky Way, the beloved Sinaloan milk snake, has died at the age of 22.

Dr. Milky Way was the zoo's education animal ambassador who connected with thousands of humans throughout his lifetime.